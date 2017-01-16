Khaidi No 150 box office collection: Chiranjeevi's comeback film registers record US opening

Telugu filmmaker VV Vinayak's latest action flick Khaidi No 150 starring the evergreen veteran Chiranjeevi is proving to be a rage at the box office, not only in the south but also worldwide, especially in the United States of America (USA).

The Indian Express reports that Khaidi No 150 has raked in Rs 78 crore at the box office so far in its four-day run since it released on 11 January. The film opened to Rs 35 crore, including in its US premiers and back home. The Times of India reports that it garnered Rs 18 crores domestically and Rs 1.8 crore overseas. The third day saw its collections dip down a little to Rs 16 crore followed by Rs 10 crore on the fourth day. Its total collection stands at Rs 78 crore till date, which is a strong indication that it is heading towards the coveted Rs 100 crore club.

The film is also credited with breaking the domestic opening day records of SS Rajamouli's Telugu epic saga Baahubali: The Beginning. The report by The Indian Express states that the former earned Rs 23.24 crore at the box office on the first day whereas the latter lagged behind by a wafer thin margin at Rs 22.40 crore.

Telugu film #KhaidiNo150 is heading towards $ 2 million mark in USA... Fri $ 131,087. Total: $ 1,662,963 [₹ 11.33 cr]. @Rentrak — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 14, 2017

Also, Khaidi No 150 managed to surpass the collections of the other two huge South releases this past weekend in Krish's Telugu epic historical Gautamiputra Satakarni starring Nandamuri Balakrishna and Bharathan's Tamil action entertainer Bairavaa starring Vijay.

The film marks the return of Chiranjeevi after 10 long years as he is seen in a typical action avatar. This is also his 150th film, as hinted by the title. It is also the remake of the Tamil film, AR Murugadoss' 2014 film Kaththi, starring superstar Vijay. Khaidi No 150 also stars Kajal Aggarwal opposite Chiranjeevi. The action entertainer is co-proudced by Chiranjeevi's son and fellow Telugu superstar Ram Charan.