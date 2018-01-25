Kesari: Parineeti Chopra says Akshay Kumar 'feels for the subject that film is based on'

Parineeti Chopra says Kesari is a perfect film for her to work with Akshay Kumar, with whom she has been wanting to collaborate for a long time.

Asked about her role in Kesari, Parineeti told the media: "That is a secret but I am very excited and very honoured that I am in 'Kesari' because it is one of the biggest films Dharma Productions is making.

"I really wanted to work with Akshay Sir from a really long time. I think this is the perfect film because he is Punjabi and he feels for the subject that the movie is based on. It's going to be a mammoth film, so I am very excited to start shooting of Kesari."

Being directed by Anurag Singh, Kesari is based on the battle of Saragarhi and is slated for 2019 Holi release.

Parineeti will also be seen with her Ishaqzaade, Arjun Kapoor, in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar and Namastey England.

On her bonding with Arjun, Parineeti said: "Arjun (Kapoor) is the closest friend, like the way all normal friends are with each other. We defend each other, we are loyal and fight for each other, so it's the same like that for Arjun."

Published Date: Jan 25, 2018 16:41 PM | Updated Date: Jan 25, 2018 16:41 PM