Kesari: Parineeti Chopra finalised to play leading role opposite Akshay Kumar, tweets Karan Johar

Parineeti Chopra has been finalised as the lead actress of Akshay Kumar starrer Kesari. Chopra expressed her excitement on Twitter shortly after the official announcement was made by the producer of the film, Karan Johar, on Twitter on 10 January.

The shooting of the Anurag Singh directorial began last week. It is based on the historic Battle of Saragarhi. Akshay has called it his "most ambitious film". He shared his first look from the movie, and he is seen sporting a saffron turban and a beard.

Akshay is all set to comeback to heavy duty action and cheer up his die-hard fans. According to reports, the makers have signed Lawrence Woodward, the stunt coordinator behind Hollywood blockbusters like Mad Max: Fury Road and Moulin Rouge, to choreograph the action sequences of the film.

In this period drama, Akshay will be seen as Havaldar Ishar Singh, the military commander of 21 Sikh soldiers, who on 12 September, 1897, led his men through a furious battle against thousands of Afghani invaders.

With inputs from IANS.

Published Date: Jan 10, 2018 19:06 PM | Updated Date: Jan 10, 2018 19:07 PM