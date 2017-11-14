Kerala youth tries to recreate Baahubali 2 scene with elephant, gets flung 10 feet in close shave

In Thodupuzha, Kerala, a young man's attempt to imitate an iconic scene from Baahubali 2 went horribly wrong in an awfully close shave with an angry elephant. In the film, actor Prabhas climbs on top of an angry elephant using the animal's trunk as a stepping stone to overpower the large beast. But when the youngster, identified as Jinu John, tried a similar feat, he was hurled ten feet across by an angry tusker.

In a video, which has since gone viral, the man is seen approaching the elephant and offering some bananas from a plastic bag as his friends live-stream the incident on Facebook. He feeds the hungry tusker more fruits and then, holds its tusks and proceeds to kiss the animal. While he's successful in the first attempt to get close to the animal, his second turns out to be more grievous. Seemingly drunk, his friends warn him that the tusker will be infuriated if he gets any closer. However, the foolhardy youngster, leans forward to step on the animal's tusks but the animal flings him in the air to send him flying. He's seen lying on the ground unconscious as the video ends.

According to a report by The News Minute, John was badly injured from the attack but is recovering in a local hospital.