You are here:

Kendrick Lamar biography The Butterfly Effect in the works, will detail his 'rise to rap superstardom'

PTI

Mar,25 2018 16:08:52 IST

Los Angeles: A biography on the life of rapper Kendrick Lamar is in the making and will detail his "rise to rap superstardom".

Marcus J Moore, senior editor of Bandcamp and writer of Pitchfork, shared the news that he is penning the book.

"Some big news I've been eager to share. I've signed with Touchstone Books to write the cultural biography of Kendrick Lamar. My book, 'The Butterfly Effect: How Kendrick Lamar Ignited the Soul of Black America', will detail his rise to rap superstardom," Moore posted on Twitter.

FILE - In this July 7, 2017, file photo, Kendrick Lamar performs during the Festival d'ete de Quebec in Quebec City, Canada. Lamar is nominated for seven Grammy nominations. The 60th Annual Grammy Awards will air on CBS, Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018, in New York. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File)

File image of Kendrick Lamar. AP/Amy Harris

Talking to Pigeons & Planes, the scribe said, "My book details the artist's coming of age as an MC, how he helped resurrect two languishing genres (bebop and jazz), his profound impact on a racially fraught America, and his emergence as the bona fide King of Rap."

He said the book will centre specifically on three of Lamar's four studio albums - good kid, m.A.A.d city, To Pimp a Butterfly, and DAMN..

It will examine how "Lamar charted a personal and societal awakening in America".

"It details how his story directly connects to the charged spirits of art and revolution. Ultimately, the biography explores the broad global impact of Lamar and his work," he added.

Published Date: Mar 25, 2018 16:08 PM | Updated Date: Mar 25, 2018 16:08 PM

tags: #fineprint #Kendrick Lamar #Marcus J Moore #Music #rap #The Butterfly Effect #TuneIn

also see

Ed Sheeran, Lady Gaga, Miley Cyrus among artists to sing covers of Elton John's songs across two music albums

Ed Sheeran, Lady Gaga, Miley Cyrus among artists to sing covers of Elton John's songs across two music albums

Smalltalk, big impression: Mumbai-based neo-soul quartet discuss their dazzling debut EP, Tacit

Smalltalk, big impression: Mumbai-based neo-soul quartet discuss their dazzling debut EP, Tacit

Miley Cyrus sued by Jamaican artist for $300 mn over 'We Can't Stop' copyright infringement claim

Miley Cyrus sued by Jamaican artist for $300 mn over 'We Can't Stop' copyright infringement claim