Kendrick Lamar biography The Butterfly Effect in the works, will detail his 'rise to rap superstardom'

Los Angeles: A biography on the life of rapper Kendrick Lamar is in the making and will detail his "rise to rap superstardom".

Marcus J Moore, senior editor of Bandcamp and writer of Pitchfork, shared the news that he is penning the book.

"Some big news I've been eager to share. I've signed with Touchstone Books to write the cultural biography of Kendrick Lamar. My book, 'The Butterfly Effect: How Kendrick Lamar Ignited the Soul of Black America', will detail his rise to rap superstardom," Moore posted on Twitter.

Talking to Pigeons & Planes, the scribe said, "My book details the artist's coming of age as an MC, how he helped resurrect two languishing genres (bebop and jazz), his profound impact on a racially fraught America, and his emergence as the bona fide King of Rap."

He said the book will centre specifically on three of Lamar's four studio albums - good kid, m.A.A.d city, To Pimp a Butterfly, and DAMN..

It will examine how "Lamar charted a personal and societal awakening in America".

"It details how his story directly connects to the charged spirits of art and revolution. Ultimately, the biography explores the broad global impact of Lamar and his work," he added.

Published Date: Mar 25, 2018 16:08 PM | Updated Date: Mar 25, 2018 16:08 PM