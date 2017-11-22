Kendall Jenner is highest paid model of year, dethrones Gisele Bundchen on Forbes list

The highest paid model for the year has been revealed. The reigning top earner for 15 years straight, supermodel Gisele Bündchen, has been dethroned by Kendall Jenner, who is raking in a cool $22 million as reported by Forbes.

The young 22-year-old model and social media star's profitability is being credited “in large part due to deals with Estee Lauder, La Perla and Adidas, among others, in addition to her Kendall + Kylie clothing line with her sister,” according a report in Independent. Her earnings include a share in her family’s hit reality show Keeping Up with the Kardashians and the money she rakes in through her social media endorsements with 85 million followers.

With social media being credited for Jenner’s biggest earnings, as reported by Forbes, which quoted Ivan Bart, president at IMG Models, as saying, "This year's list is dominated by Insta-girls, including the Instagram-famous sisters Bella and Gigi Hadid. With social media, there are more opportunities to create your own content and use your voice, and the stars are using it." It is not a surprise that Jenner beat Chrissy Teigen, Adriana Lima and Gigi Hadid to the top spot.

Behind her, came the 37-year-old supermodel Giselle Bündchen, who earned $17.5 million, putting her in the second spot for the first time in over a decade. Chrissy Teigen, who makes it to the list for the first time ever, holds the third spot with $13.5 million. The model-turned-mama announced that she is expecting her second child with John Legend recently.

Karlie Kloss, sisters Gigi and Bella Hadid, Ashley Graham and Liu Wen also made to the top 10 list, which was calculated for the period between 1 June, 2016 to 1 June, 2017 before taxes and fees.