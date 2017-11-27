Keerthy Suresh on her Pongal releases, and co-starring with Suriya, Vikram, Pawan Kalyan

From making her debut in Idhu Enna Maayam in 2015 to starring opposite high-profile heroes in Tamil and Telugu film industries such as Vijay, Pawan Kalyan, Suriya, Vikram, Sivakarthikeyan, Nani and more, Keerthy Suresh has come a long way in just two years. Now, she has truly emerged as one of the most in-demand actresses down South.

“I feel happy and blessed about the projects I land. Maybe it's the way I chose scripts, but it has always worked well (for me). Knowing the Tamil language is an added advantage. My proficiency in Tamil helps me understand Telugu too. After all, there is no room for improvisation if you don't understand the language. I think it's all God's grace, and I am going with the flow. 2018 is going to be a great year! I have two releases for Pongal – PSPK 25 and Thaana Serndha Koottam — and those will be followed by a couple of other releases,” Keerthy told Firstpost in an exclusive interview.

Keerthy, who excelled in humour with back-to-back comedy entertainers with Sivakarthikeyan (Rajini Murugan and Remo), plays to her strengths in Thaana Serndha Koottam, directed by Vignesh Shivan and produced by Gnanavel Raja’s Studio Green. “The character I am doing in TSK is quite different from the other films I have done till now, a humour-filled role. Suriya sir is also one of the reasons why I signed the project. As a child, when I used to watch my mother's films where she paired opposite Sivakumar sir, I would say, 'Some day, I am going to work with his son'. And something I said on a funny note came true... I was excited about working with him, and when we met on the sets for the first time, I told him about the incident from my childhood... Suriya sir is a very composed person, but while discussing a sequence, he will make sure that I feel comfortable.”

Among her line-up of projects is the Tamil-Telugu bi-lingual Mahanati/Nadigaiyar Thilagam, the biopic of legendary actress Savitri, directed by Nag Ashwin. Talking about the extensive homework the film required, Keerthy said, “Mahanati is undoubtedly my most challenging project till date. To essay Savitri ma'am's role in a biopic demanded a lot of homework. Though I have seen her films, I revisited them thoroughly to observe the way she emotes for different sequences. If I hadn't done that homework or research, I would not have felt satisfied and confident. We shot for three song segments on the first day, and I had to rehearse for three days to perform it. The director and producer were so supportive and helped in whatever way they could. Portraying a character which the Tamil and Telugu audiences have loved and admired a lot is not so easy.”

Talking about working with ace filmmaker Trivikram in her Sankranti Telugu release PSPK 25, which is reportedly titled Agnathavasi, Keerthy Suresh said, “Trivikram knows the knack of using humour in dialogues. And my character has many such dialogues. We could even foresee the audiences' reaction to those quirky dialogues while we were shooting. As a person, Trivikram is super positive and energetic.”

Keerthy said she was starstruck about sharing screen space with Pawan Kalyan for the first time in her career. “Pawan Kalyan sir seems very calm but off-screen, he cracks a lot of jokes. Trivikram, Anu and our team used to sit and enjoy his humour. It was like one big family and (the team) was fun to be around. PSPK 25 is a project I really enjoyed working on.”

Keerthy’s upcoming projects include two long-awaited sequels in Tamil – Vikram and director Hari’s Saamy 2, which marks her first appearance in a cop film, and Vishal-director Lingusamy’s Sandakozhi 2, the shooting of which is yet to begin.

Keerthy, who plays the lead in Saamy 2, says she'll be sporting a different look in the film. “I have many portions with Soori Anna throughout the film. I have not met Vikram sir before personally. When he visited Kerala for his Anniyan 100th day meet, I saw him from the audience gallery. Now, I’m extremely delighted to co-star with him.”