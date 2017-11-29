Keerthy Suresh could be signed for Thalapathy 62: All we know about Vijay's next film

You heard it here first! Keerthy Suresh could well be the lead actress in Thalapathy Vijay and AR Murugadoss' untitled film, dubbed by fans as Thalapathy 62.

If everything goes well, Keerthy is likely to sign on the dotted line this week, marking her second collaboration with Vijay after this year's Pongal release Bairavaa, in which she played the role of a medical student. The project would also mark Keerthy's first-ever association with director AR Murugadoss, who is presently busy assembling the supporting cast of the film.

"AR Murugadoss and his team have held talks with a handful of heroines to star opposite Vijay in the film and carefully considered each one's strengths and weaknesses in the last one month. Now, the growing consensus is to bring Keerthy on board. The makers will finalise the part this week," informs a source from the film's unit.

Keerthy Suresh also has Vikram's Saamy 2 (directed by Hari) and Vishal's Sandakozhi 2 (directed by Lingusamy) in her kitty. Significant portions of her Tamil-Telugu bi-lingual Mahanati too remain to be shot.

Another exciting development in Thalapathy 62 is that Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman is in the final round of talks to score the music for the project. "Vijay is keen to have Rahman on board and has conveyed his interest to the production house. Although he's eager to have someone from the new crop of composers in Kollywood, the viral success of the 'Aalaporaan Tamizhan' song from Mersal has made him reiterate Rahman as his primary choice. Murugadoss is yet to meet Rahman for a narrative session, and a final call will be made after that," the source adds.

Previously, AR Rahman and Murugadoss teamed up for the Hindi blockbuster Ghajini, which starred Aamir Khan and Asin. The soundtrack of Ghajini was a hit, and the songs of the album topped charts.

This yet-untitled venture is produced by Sun Pictures and marks the third association of Vijay and AR Murugadoss following two superhits, Thuppakki and Kaththi. Naturally, the expectations are running high for the project, which is targeting a Diwali 2018 release alongside Ajith and director Siva's Viswasam, and Suriya and Selvaraghavan's untitled film.

"The principal shooting of the film is tentatively scheduled to kickstart on 19 January after the Pongal holidays with a formal puja in the city. Murugadoss is planning to wrap up the project before the first week of August. The entire shooting will be wrapped up in six months," the source added.

After working with veteran lensman Santosh Sivan in his previous outing Spyder, Murugadoss has opted for cinematographer Girish Gangadharan this time. Best known for his stellar work in Malayalam movies such as Angamaly Diaries and Kali, Girish is all set to make his foray into the Tamil film industry with this highly-anticipated project.

Meanwhile, Murugadoss has roped in his trusted collaborator Sreekar Prasad to take care of the film's editing. The master editor, who has eight national awards to his credit, had also worked on Vijay-ARM's Thuppakki and Kaththi.

Also, comedian Yogi Babu, who was last seen in a brief role in Mersal, has been signed for the film, which is said to be driven by 'strong emotions and an important social message'.