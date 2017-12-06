Kedarnath: Set worth a whopping 7 crore created in Mumbai for Sara Ali Khan's debut film

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan's debut film, Kedarnath, has been the talk of the town since its announcement. Now the Abhishek Kapoor film has wrapped up its first schedule in the mountains, and is headed to Mumbai for the second schedule on a splendid set that is being touted as one of the most expensive sets to be built in the industry, as reported by India Today.

The set — that reportedly costs 7 crore — has recreated the Kedarnath town, including the holy temple to shoot the flood sequences authentically as the film is set against the backdrop of the 2013 Uttarakhand floods.

As reported by DNA, according to a source, “They have replicated the entire holy city at a whopping cost. A model of the Kedarnath temple has also been designed. Since the film is an inter-faith love story, set against the backdrop of the devastating Uttarakhand floods, the makers plan to shoot the flood sequences now. Hence, this will be the city that will go under the water. Huge water tankers, too, are going to be made available for the shoot.” It is being said that the co-producers, Prernaa Arora and Abhishek Kapoor, did not want to compromise on their vision and have thus created one of the biggest sets seen in Mumbai in recent times.

The highly anticipated film is the debut vehicle for Sara Ali Khan. One of the most publicised debutante in recent times, Sara reportedly plays a rich tourist who falls in love with the poor yet simple character of Sushant Singh Rajput. Sushant, who also owes his debut to Abhishek Kapoor in Kai Po Che, is playing a pithu, or a someone who guides tourists through their pilgrimage. The film, which was earlier slated for a December 2018 release, is currently expected to release on 26 January 2019.