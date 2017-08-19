Kedarnath motion-poster: Sara Ali Khan, Sushant Singh Rajput starrer says love is pilgrimage

Sushant Singh Rajput-Sara Ali Khan-starrer Kedarnath is director Abhishek Kapoor's upcoming venture. It has been in the buzz recently, because it marks the debut of Sara Ali Khan, the daughter of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh. This film also marks the second collaboration between Kapoor and Rajput, after the latter's Bollywood debut film, Kai Po Che way back in 2013.

On 19 August, the motion poster of Kedarnath was released. Kapoor took to his Twitter account and posted:

The poster shows a trident with the backdrop of snow-capped mountains, accompanied by the sound of jingling bells in the background. And then these words appear: "Love is Pilgrimage", followed by the film's title, Kedarnath.

Recently, it was reported that the film's premise is set in the backdrop of a pilgrimage centre in Uttarakhand. Rajput is supposedly playing a tourist escort or a pithu who carries pilgrims and their luggage. Sara is reported to play a rich tourist who eventually falls in love with Sushant's character.

It was also previously revealed that the film is expected to release in June next year. Kedarnath will be backed by Balaji Motion Pictures and KriArj Entertainment.