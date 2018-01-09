Kayamkulam Kochunni: Mohanlal joins Nivin Pauly in upcoming Malayalam period film

Malayalam actor Mohanlal has joined the cast of Kayamkulam Kochunni, which has Nivin Pauly in the leading role. The film is one of the most awaited projects of this year as Pauly plays the character of a 19th century thief who steals from the rich, only to help the poor, reports Scroll.

Pauly confirmed the news on Twitter, welcoming the senior actor on board. He said it is a dream come true for him, to be working alongside such a "complete" actor, who is also perfect for the role that he has been roped in for.

The project is being directed by Rosshan Andrrews, while the script has been written by screenwriter duo Bobby-Sanjay. The three have, in the past, collaborated on numerous films like Notebook, Casanovva, 36 Vayadhinile and School Bus. They also have an untitled Kamal Haasan starrer in the pipeline along with Naale Ravile, which has just been announced.

Pauly, on the other hand, is currently busy with Hey Jude, which has Trisha in the leading role and Moothon, which is a Geetu Mohandas bilingual. Mohanlal is currently filming Odiyan, which will hit the theatres this year.

Published Date: Jan 09, 2018 13:37 PM | Updated Date: Jan 09, 2018 13:37 PM