Kavya Madhavan files police complaint against trolls abusing her over marriage to Dileep

When Kavya Madhavan tied the knot with fellow Malayalam film industry star Dileep in November 2016, it caused quite the stir.

The duo, who are quite a successful and popular onscreen pair, had long been the subject of speculation. When they married in their surprise November ceremony, attended by close friends and colleagues from the industry, the occasion was noted as much for its 'secrecy' factor (celebrity guests were informed of the event just the night before), as it was for capping what was widely assumed to be a decades-long relationship.

A little over a month-and-a-half after the wedding ceremony, Kavya Madhavan has filed a police complaint against social media trolls for bullying her over her marriage to Dileep.

Fans believe that it was his relationship with Kavya that caused the breakdown of Dileep's 17-year marriage to actress Manju Warrier. Dileep's daughter with Manju, was present at his wedding to Kavya.

In her complaint to the cops, Kavya Madhavan has alleged that abusive comments were left on her Facebook page and even named some people in connection with the trolling.

The News Minute quoted a police official as saying: "In her complaint, the actor pointed out that she has been the butt of hurtful comments that were mostly directed at her marriage with Dileep. These were extremely derogatory in nature, thereby causing her great mental trauma. She has filed a written complaint. We will proceed to file a case based on it.”

The police will be filing a case for defamation and one under the IT Act against those found to be trolling the actress.

Neither Kavya nor Dileep had issued a statement about the issue so far.

This is the second marriage for Kavya as well; she was briefly married to an NRI entrepreneur in 2009.

Dileep and Kavya, who have acted in over 20 films with each other, were most recently seen together on screen in Pinneyum.