Kaun Banega Crorepati: Season 9 promo released, registration date declared

Over the course of his long and illustrious career in Bollywood, Amitabh Bachchan has starred in several iconic movies, such as Sholay, Deewar and Sooryavansham. But his star quotient wasn't limited to the silver screen; the actor also managed to make a mark on the small screen as the host of Kaun Banega Crorepati. Fans of this show will be delighted to know that registrations to participate in it will open very soon.

In the recently released 30-second promo of the game show, Bachchan says that at 9 pm on 17 June, people can begin answering the registration questions. The promo also features a group of people dancing in a baaraat, celebrating the return of Kaun Banega Crorepati.

Interested individuals can register via SMS, IVRS or online. Those who are selected will be intimated through e-mail and SMS, or people can also check the TV, newspapers or the official website of the game show. The website also has practice quizzes which can help prepare for 17 June.

Amitabh Bachchan also shared the first look of this season.

T 2443 - Ok ... so the pictures of KBC shoot got clearance , so there .. pic.twitter.com/lAsrDDy4ek — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) June 2, 2017

"KBC has gracefully agreed to reappear and in doing so has coerced me into recording the registration questions for the contest to be on air by August-September! This year!" wrote the actor on his personal blog.

Bachchan has hosted Kaun Banega Crorepatiseven times since it first aired in 2000. Season three of the show was hosted by Shah Rukh Khan, who was also the host of another game show, Kya Aap Paanchvi Pass Se Tez Hain?

Watch the promo here:

