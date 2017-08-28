KBC 2017 season 9 premiere: Amitabh Bachchan hosts an engaging first episode

The ninth season of Kaun Banega Crorepati began with Amitabh Bachchan's brightly lit mid shot. Here's here to preach, and you know it.

The iconic 17-year-old quiz show, in its first few minutes, started off with a motivational monologue (against gender, cast, economic and social discrimination; the basics, basically) that trailed on with Amitabh Bachchan's voice.

Purple hues populated the lavish quiz set, and the dramatic, albeit familiar, background score took us back to our school days, when KBC used to be your family's dinner habit. Together, you would watch Bachchan bond with the contestants and bring his charm to everybody's favourite show (that potentially gave him a second lease in his career, back in 2000).

Kaun Banega Crorepati brought back a familiar format, of starting with 10 contestants playing Fastest Finger First.

The contestant to first make it to the hot-seat was Hisar's Saroj Verma. On winning, and getting a chance to sit next to Bachchan while playing a game, all of them come charging at the veteran actor for a hug (and he always obliges). Saroj Varma, who is a teacher from Haryana, did the same.

The game format stands the same; 15 question from Rs 1000 to Rs 1 crore. On reaching the 10th question, the 16th question gets unlocked, which is a jackpot for Rs 7 crore. There's a 45 second timer for each question (now surreptitiously called 'Kaanta' ben).

Saroj Verma went on to play five questions, and used all four of her lifelines in the first three itself. She finally went home with only Rs 10,000, but not in cheque form. This season KBC has decided to digitally transfer the money to contestants (with a subtle Axis Bank plug).

The second contestant, Shri Krishna Yadav, also came from Haryana (Bhojawas), and was quite the mustache enthusiast. There is a palpable effort to make sure the contestants on the show are representatives from all diverse corners of the country.

Both contestants got fairly easy questions (mostly about India, the current government, mythology and Bollywood films), but Yadav was easily the more entertaining contestant, winning up to Rs 12,50,000, with an impressive trail of correct answers. The episode ended with a buzzer indicating time ending.

The 90 minute long episode was engaging, and had many light moments courtesy Amitabh Bachchan.

Kaun Banega Crorepati will air Monday-Friday 9 pm on Sony TV.