Kaun Banega Crorepati 9: Yuvraj Singh, Vidya Balan and Kailash Satyarthi to appear in grand finale

FP Staff

Nov,07 2017 12:19 10 IST

Yuvraj Singh will be the celebrity contestant on the grand finale of Kaun Banega Crorepati 9, as the Amitabh Bachchan-hosted quiz TV show winds down a successful season. Vidya Balan and Nobel Laureate Kailash Satyarthi too are slated to be present at the finale.

A source connected with the show hinted that several surprises were in store for this final episode of KBC 9. “The new element of this week is going to be a special robot. We are calling it Beamie. Beamie will be used for ‘video-a-friend’. Vidya Balan and Yuvraj Singh will be the celebrity guests. The highlight, however, will be Kailash Satyarthi coming on the KBC 9 sets to meet Amitabh Bachchan.”

Yuvraj confirmed the news on his Instagram account when he posted a photo with Bachchan senior from the sets of the mega show.

“What an absolute honour and pleasure it was to play the game of KBC with the legendary @amitabhbachchan. Thank You @balanvidya For all your support Tune in tomorrow at 7:30 pm on Sony for the Grand Finale with a cause @youwecan #GrandFinale #KBC @sonytvofficial.” he wrote in his post.

Vidya Balan also accompanied Yuvraj and Bachchan at the sets and the Indian cricketer thanked her for helping him throughout the show.

The grand finale of the KBC 9 shoot also saw Yuvraj Singh talk about his battle against cancer. The cricketer became emotional as he discussed finding about his diagnosis, and the long road to recovery.

As the ninth edition of KBC comes to a close, Amitabh Bachchan took the opportunity to thank everyone associated with the show.

