Katy Perry sings Roar, addresses feud with Taylor Swift: Watch Carpool Karaoke with James Corden

Who doesn't want to sing 'Firework' and 'Roar' along with Katy Perry in a car ride? James Corden got a chance to belt out Katy Perry's choicest hits on the immensely popular Carpool Karaoke segment on The Late Late Show.

The star also used the platform to address her tiff with Taylor Swift and pointed out that it was Swift's responsibility to end the feud.

After, the two sang Perry's latest single, 'Swish Swish,' rumored to be about the ongoing battle between Perry and Swift.

Corden eased into the topic by starting off with, "Now I want to talk to you about some famous beef. Cuz there's Taylor beef."

"She started it," Perry replied, "and it's time for her to finish it."

The feud between the two began because of an issue involving backup dancers, and though the two have never addressed the feud publicly (even though Taylor Swift's 'Bad Blood' was rumoured to be about Katy Perry). There has been a lot of bitter back-and-forth over social media and song lyrics.

"There's a situation," Perry said about the feud. "Honestly, it's really like she started it, and it's time for her to finish it. I tried to talk to her about it, and she wouldn't speak to me. I do the right thing but then she writes a song about me. You want to deal with it? Karma."

In addition to that, they also addressed the real story behind Perry's famous song 'I Kissed a Girl.' Though the internet believes the song is about a lip-lock with Scarlett Johansson, Perry points out that the song is about a girl that she met when she was 17.

Here's the whole segment, and thankfully there's no lip-syncing involved in this karaoke segment (unlike Britney Spears'):