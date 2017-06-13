Katy Perry ready to end rivalry with Taylor Swift; 'I forgive her and I’m sorry'

American singer and songwriter Katy Perry says she is ready to end her rivalry with Taylor Swift.

Perry called her rival a “fantastic song writer” and says both of them can be examples of strong women in the music industry, reported Mirror.

But Swift is yet to respond and end the bad blood with Perry.

“I forgive her (Swift) and I’m sorry for anything I ever did, and I hope the same from her. I love her, and I want the best for her. And I think she’s a fantastic songwriter. I just really truly want to come together in a place of love and forgiveness and understanding and compassion,” Katy Perry said.

The feud, which started as a dispute over back-up dancers, has dominated the personal and professional lives of the two singers for more than three years and played out in their songs.

Swift, who has not released an album since 2014’s best-selling 1989 and has adopted a low public profile in recent months, stayed silent on her social media accounts over the weekend.