Katrina Kaif's a GoT fan; Madhavan trains at NASA: Social Media Stalkers' Guide

What's more fun than passing off stalking celebrities on social media as work?

Very little, right?

And so, we scanned the Instagram and Twitter accounts of celebs from India and abroad, to bring to you weekly updates from the interwebz. Who tweeted to whom? Who re-posted last night's party pics? Who went on a rant about what? Whatever it is, don't worry, we've got you covered.

We stalk, you read. Deal?

Sidharth Malhotra and R Madhavan are both gearing up for their upcoming films in full swing. Malhotra gets special wishes from big 'brother' Akshay Kumar on Instagram. It seems to be raining wishes, as Rithvik Dhanjani takes to Instagram, too, to wish his girlfriend a happy birthday!

R Madhavan preps for Chanda Mama Door Ke

After Sushant Singh Rajput, R Madhavan was spotted preparing at NASA for his upcoming role in Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan's Chanda Mama Door Ke. The actor can be seen engrossed in understanding the properties of a space suit in the photo.

Akshay Kumar promotes A Gentleman for 'brother' Sidharth

‪Smart.Suave.Thorough. Watch out for @s1dofficial in and as #AGentleman with the lovely @jacquelinef143 this Friday at a theatre near you :)‬ A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) on Aug 22, 2017 at 10:06pm PDT

Akshay Kumar, who is riding high on the success of Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, took to Instagram to promote Sidharth Malhotra and Jacqueline Fernandez's upcoming film A Gentleman. The video shows Kumar walking towards a men's washroom but he quickly clarifies that he is promoting his Brothers' co-star's film, not his own. Abhishek Bachchan and the women in his life

These two. ❤️ A post shared by Abhishek Bachchan (@bachchan) on Aug 22, 2017 at 8:35pm PDT

Junior Bachchan took to Instagram to post an adorable photo of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan. The mother-daughter duo had recently been invited to Indian Film Festival of Melbourne, where the former Miss World hoisted the Indian flag.

Katrina Kaif channels her inner Khaleesi

Can I be in #gameofthrones pleeeeeasseee... #ilovejonsnow #pleasetakemeintheshow #moodyandbroodingismything @luismonteirophotography @anaitashroffadajania @vogueindia A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on Aug 22, 2017 at 5:02am PDT

Katrina Kaif posted a gorgeous photo of herself in a rustic, warrior princess avatar, as a nod to Game Of Thrones. The actress, while channeling her inner dragon princess, pleaded with the HBO show's makers to cast her opposite Jon Snow (Kit Harington) too. Rithvik Dhanjani wishes Asha Negi a happy birthday

if there truly is a queen of hearts that i know its you baby..no matter where you are or who's company are you in there is always love around you and that's your magic...you have the power to make anyone feel better about themselves and put a smile on their faces just with that lill magic of yours you make my world a better place for me to live in, you've made me a better version of myself with that magic and i hope that this magic continues to stay with and around you for all your years to come wishing you the happiest birthday ever nanu!!!❤️❤️ A post shared by rithvik D (@rithvik_d) on Aug 23, 2017 at 2:24am PDT

It is Asha Negi's 28th birthday and wishes for the actress have been pouring in from all sides on social media. One wish that stands out came from Negi's beau Rithvik Danjani. Dhanjani put up a photo of the two with a heartfelt caption that will make you go 'aww' and green with envy at the same time.