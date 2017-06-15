Katrina Kaif opens up on Salman, Ranbir and her upcoming films Jagga Jasoos, Tiger Zinda Hai

Katrina Kaif is one of those very few celebrities who likes to live a deeply guarded life with limited media interference.

However, despite her placid disposition, the actress will be seen opening up to Filmfare editor Jitesh Pillaai in the upcoming episode of Jio Famously Filmfare. The actress will dish out some crucial information on her relationship with Salman Khan, with whom she will be seen in Tiger Zinda Hai, and Ranbir Kapoor, her Jagga Jasoos co-star.

It is a fact well-known that Khan was Kaif's guiding light during her initial days in Bollywood and she does not leave any opportunity to express it. She explains how Khan always motivated her to keep working hard and asked her to not let failures become bigger than her talent.

Elaborating further on big support he has been, she recollects the time she was chucked out of the 2003 supernatural flick Saaya. To her surprise, when she broke the news to Khan, he reacted in a way that she had never expected. "Sometime in the day, I met Salman and I'm weeping, and he's just laughing," recounts Kaif.

But Khan was quick to pacify her and asked her to maintain her calm as these things were a part of the business.

Apart from these feel-good anecdotes about Khan, Katrina would also share her experiences with Akshay Kumar, whom she used to find terrifying in the beginning of her career.

In another video, she is seen telling Pillaai jokingly, how scared she was of Kumar and how she would go home and tell her friends that she does not like it on the sets. Here is a video of Kaif letting Pillaai in on things we have never known about her:

Since Kaif has also done a few films with Kapoor and their upcoming release is just around the corner, she is asked about her equation with him as well.

Pillai asks her whether being around Kapoor intimidated her on sets, but Kaif holds her own and says that there was no reason for her to be intimidated by him. Here is a glimpse:

This would probably be the first time that Kaif lowers her guard and sportingly answers most of the questions in a direct manner. The episode will air on Jio TV and Jio Cinema on 16 June, followed by an 18 June telecast on Colors Infinity.