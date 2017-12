You are here:

Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt celebrate Christmas; Suhana parties with Gauri Khan: Social Media Stalkers' Guide

What's more fun than passing off stalking celebrities on social media as work?

Very little, right?

And so, we scanned the Instagram and Twitter accounts of celebs from India and abroad, to bring to you weekly updates from the interwebz. Who tweeted to whom? Who re-posted last night's party pics? Who went on a rant about what. Whatever it is, don't worry, we've got you covered.

We stalk, you read. Deal?

Karan Johar's little ones celebrate Christmas

Merry Xmas from me and mine!!!!❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) on Dec 24, 2017 at 9:48pm PST

Yash and Roohi Johar are slowly becoming the next Taimur. The adorable twins are celebrating Christmas with their dad, Karan Johar, who posted a photo of the two on Instagram. Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt bring Christmas spirit

Merry christmassssss ❤️️ A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on Dec 24, 2017 at 10:55am PST

Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif are the new BFFs in tinsel town. From being gym buddies to selfie partners, the two are also celebrating Christmas together.

Salman Khan joins the celebrations, too

It looks like the success of Tiger Zinda Hai has made Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's Christmas even merrier. Mohan Babu looks fierce in his next

First look poster of Telugu film #Gayatri... Stars Dr M Mohan Babu, Vishnu Manchu, Shriya Saran and Nikhila Vimal... Directed by Madan... #MBFirstLook #MB42 pic.twitter.com/pnxmLhebDg — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 25, 2017

The first look poster of Gayatri, starring Dr M Mohan Babu is out and the acclaimed actor looks fierce in it.

Suhana Khan parties it up with Gauri Khan

Suhana Khan and Gauri Khan stepped out in Delhi together, for a party. Gauri posted a photo of her daughter, dressed in all black, on Instagram.