Kate Beckinsale will star in Amazon Prime Video's thriller The Widow to be directed by William brothers

The latest Hollywood star to join the limited series bandwagon is Kate Beckinsale, who is the official lead of Amazon Prime Video’s eight episode original series The Widow, as reported by Variety.

The Widow has been conceived by the William brothers, Harry and Jack Williams of The Missing and Fleabag-fame, and will be directed by Sam Donovan, known for Humans, and Olly Blackburn of Donkey Punch-fame.

The series is a thriller which follows Beckinsale’s character Georgia Wells through her search for the truth of her past after she sees her supposedly dead husband’s face on the news which takes her all the way to the African Congo, as reported by Variety.

The show will extend Beckinsale’s budding relationship with Amazon Studios, after feature The Only Living Boy In New York and the comedy Love & Friendship. “Kate Beckinsale is a brilliantly talented actress and we’re thrilled she’s joining us on this journey — we couldn’t imagine anyone more perfect for the role. The Widow is our most ambitious and cinematic piece to date and we can’t wait to bring the dark heart of the Congolese jungle to the screen,” said the Williams brothers of the series, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

“We are thrilled to continue our existing relationship with Kate Beckinsale on the heels of her incredible performances in Amazon Studios’ critically acclaimed films. Harry and Jack Williams have created a powerful story, which will be brought to life by one of the world’s most talented actresses, and we are excited to bring this thrilling series to Prime members around the world,” said Brad Beale, vice president, worldwide TV content acquisition at Amazon Prime Vide, as reported by Variety.