Karu trailer: Sai Pallavi's Tamil debut with Naga Shaurya looks like a promising thriller

Karu, directed by AL Vijay starring Sai Pallavi and Naga Shaurya, is definitely more than what meets the eye.

The trailer of this upcoming bilingual thriller launched by ace choreographer Prabhu Deva last evening, with Sai Pallavi in the lead, seems to be narrating the story of an abortion and the mysterious events that follow. Sai Pallavi is heard begging for forgiveness and is caught up in a series of unfortunate happenings. In the midst of this suspense drama, we are also introduced to a small girl, who plays the role of Sai Pallavi's daughter and seems to be the main force behind this intriguing plot.

Karu looks like a promising thriller and looks like Sai Pallavi has already dominated the screen, with this film, which happens to be the Premam actor's much awaited Tamil debut. The Malayalam actress marked her Telugu debut earlier this year, who was last seen in Sekhar Kammula's Fidaa.

Telugu actor Naga Shaurya who plays her love interest also marks his Tamil debut with Karu. On the other hand, RJ Balaji is seen as the cop desperately trying to solve the crime.

Interestingly, Karu is strikingly opposite to many AL Vijay films from the past. The director known for his star studded films like Thalaivaa, Deiva Thirumagal and Madrasapttinam takes on a thriller for a change.

Karu, presented by Lyca Productions and titled Kanam in Telugu, is set to hit theatres in December.

Watch the trailer here: