Karisma Kapoor remembers Shashi Kapoor; Neha Dhupia's glam selfie: Social Media Stalkers' Guide

Karsima Kapoor remembers Shashi Kapoor

Farewell Shashi Uncle 🙏🏼 #fondestmemories#rip A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on Dec 4, 2017 at 11:05pm PST

Karisma Kapoor took to Instagram to share an emotional message about her uncle Shashi Kapoor, who passed away on 4 December. Neha Dhupia kickstarts Vogue BFFs 2 with Alia and Katrina

Gorgeous and goofy. Just how we like our BFFs on #BFFsWithVogue. Wait for the new nimbusutra 🍋 with @aliaabhatt n @katrinakaif coming soon on @colorsinfinitytv #jeepindia #nykaa #motorola A post shared by Neha Dhupia (@nehadhupia) on Dec 4, 2017 at 10:01pm PST

Neha Dhupia, who is hosting Vogue BFFs 2, shared a selfie from the sets of the show. The photo features two of Bollywood's most glamorous actresses — Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif. Looks like this season's going to be a lot of fun.

Malaika Arora Khan wishes Manish Malhotra

Happy bday dear @manishmalhotra05 😘😘 A post shared by Malaika Arora Khan (@malaikaarorakhanofficial) on Dec 4, 2017 at 8:55pm PST

It's Manish Malhotra's birthday and Malaika Arora Khan was among the first ones to wish the designer on social media. Matin Rey Tangu's star moment

Bibing Varun was very gracious and let me hold his StarScreen Award trophy 🏆 😊 #VarunDhawan #matinreytangu #StarScreenAwards #HeHasAFanInMe A post shared by Matin Rey Tangu (@matinrey_tangu) on Dec 4, 2017 at 7:01pm PST

One of the most talented child-actors on the block, Tubelight's Matin Rey Tangu held Varun Dhawan's trophy after the Star Screen Awards and shared the precious moment on Instagram.