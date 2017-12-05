Karisma Kapoor remembers Shashi Kapoor; Neha Dhupia's glam selfie: Social Media Stalkers' Guide
What's more fun than passing off stalking celebrities on social media as work?
Very little, right?
And so, we scanned the Instagram and Twitter accounts of celebs from India and abroad, to bring to you weekly updates from the interwebz. Who tweeted to whom? Who re-posted last night's party pics? Who went on a rant about what. Whatever it is, don't worry, we've got you covered.
We stalk, you read. Deal?
Karsima Kapoor remembers Shashi Kapoor
Karisma Kapoor took to Instagram to share an emotional message about her uncle Shashi Kapoor, who passed away on 4 December. Neha Dhupia kickstarts Vogue BFFs 2 with Alia and Katrina
Neha Dhupia, who is hosting Vogue BFFs 2, shared a selfie from the sets of the show. The photo features two of Bollywood's most glamorous actresses — Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif. Looks like this season's going to be a lot of fun.
Malaika Arora Khan wishes Manish Malhotra
Happy bday dear @manishmalhotra05 😘😘
A post shared by Malaika Arora Khan (@malaikaarorakhanofficial) on
It's Manish Malhotra's birthday and Malaika Arora Khan was among the first ones to wish the designer on social media. Matin Rey Tangu's star moment
Bibing Varun was very gracious and let me hold his StarScreen Award trophy 🏆 😊 #VarunDhawan #matinreytangu #StarScreenAwards #HeHasAFanInMe A post shared by Matin Rey Tangu (@matinrey_tangu) on
One of the most talented child-actors on the block, Tubelight's Matin Rey Tangu held Varun Dhawan's trophy after the Star Screen Awards and shared the precious moment on Instagram.