Kareena Kapoor's show-stopping act; Sagarika-Zaheer's chic selfie: Social Media Stalkers' Guide
Kareena Kapoor stuns as Manish Malhotra's muse
Kareena Kapoor walked the ramp for designer Manish Malhotra in Kenya. Looking resplendent in white, Kapoor owned the runway with her showstopper act. Salman Khan meets the Fukras
The Fukras can't hold their Excitement 😍😍 when the Super Amazing @BeingSalmanKhan Sir Gives the mosttt amazing Surprise ❤️❤️ Thank you so much Sir!! We Love You!!❤️❤️#fukreyreturns pic.twitter.com/7YrXhERaxi — Varun'Choocha'Sharma (@varunsharma90) November 25, 2017
The cast of Fukrey Returns were in for a surprise when Salman Khan decided to stop by. Even the fukras couldn't hold their excitement in Khan's presence.
India's costume at Miss Universe 2017 unveiled
India's official costume at Miss Universe 2017 has been unveiled and it is a riot of colours. The designers have sought inspiration in the Hindu Goddess Radha by trying to replicate her femininity in the costume.
India's official costume at Miss Universe 2017 has been unveiled and it is a riot of colours. The designers have sought inspiration in the Hindu Goddess Radha by trying to replicate her femininity in the costume. Kriti Sanon's chill sessions
#Morningsbelike ❤️ @nupursanon #chaicoffee #couchcomfort #gappe #morningsmiles A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon) on
Kriti Sanon and her sister Nupur Sanon have been spending a lot of time together gossipping, eating — just like this photo proves.
Zaheer Khan and Sagarika Ghatge's stylish selfie
Zaheer Khan and Sagarika Ghatge have been giving us serious couple goals lately with their terrific selfies. Ranbir Kapoor or Sanjay Dutt?
Is it a building where Sanju Baba resides?? His Pali Hill residence??? RANBIR KAPOOR looks so similar to Sanjay Dutt pic.twitter.com/ZYGmFNDYXt — Kat n Srks heart (@SRKalwayss) November 25, 2017
Ranbir Kapoor was spotted shooting for the Sanjay Dutt biopic. The photo has sent the internet into a tizzy as Kapoor looks totally unrecognisable in this avatar.