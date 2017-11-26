You are here:

Kareena Kapoor's show-stopping act; Sagarika-Zaheer's chic selfie: Social Media Stalkers' Guide

What's more fun than passing off stalking celebrities on social media as work?

Very little, right?

And so, we scanned the Instagram and Twitter accounts of celebs from India and abroad, to bring to you weekly updates from the interwebz. Who tweeted to whom? Who re-posted last night's party pics? Who went on a rant about what. Whatever it is, don't worry, we've got you covered.

We stalk, you read. Deal?

Kareena Kapoor stuns as Manish Malhotra's muse

Forever my muse the very beautiful #kareenakapoorkhan #magical on the mirror ramp #manishmalhotraworld @mmalhotraworld #manishmalhotraxnairobi A post shared by Manish Malhotra (@manishmalhotra05) on Nov 25, 2017 at 2:20pm PST

Kareena Kapoor walked the ramp for designer Manish Malhotra in Kenya. Looking resplendent in white, Kapoor owned the runway with her showstopper act. Salman Khan meets the Fukras

The Fukras can't hold their Excitement 😍😍 when the Super Amazing @BeingSalmanKhan Sir Gives the mosttt amazing Surprise ❤️❤️ Thank you so much Sir!! We Love You!!❤️❤️#fukreyreturns pic.twitter.com/7YrXhERaxi — Varun'Choocha'Sharma (@varunsharma90) November 25, 2017

The cast of Fukrey Returns were in for a surprise when Salman Khan decided to stop by. Even the fukras couldn't hold their excitement in Khan's presence.

India's costume at Miss Universe 2017 unveiled

India's official costume at Miss Universe 2017 has been unveiled and it is a riot of colours. The designers have sought inspiration in the Hindu Goddess Radha by trying to replicate her femininity in the costume. Kriti Sanon's chill sessions

#Morningsbelike ❤️ @nupursanon #chaicoffee #couchcomfort #gappe #morningsmiles A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon) on Nov 25, 2017 at 10:26pm PST

Kriti Sanon and her sister Nupur Sanon have been spending a lot of time together gossipping, eating — just like this photo proves.

Zaheer Khan and Sagarika Ghatge's stylish selfie

Another dancing night ❤️ #aboutlastnight A post shared by Sagarika (@sagarikaghatge) on Nov 25, 2017 at 9:03pm PST

Zaheer Khan and Sagarika Ghatge have been giving us serious couple goals lately with their terrific selfies. Ranbir Kapoor or Sanjay Dutt?

Is it a building where Sanju Baba resides?? His Pali Hill residence??? RANBIR KAPOOR looks so similar to Sanjay Dutt pic.twitter.com/ZYGmFNDYXt — Kat n Srks heart (@SRKalwayss) November 25, 2017

Ranbir Kapoor was spotted shooting for the Sanjay Dutt biopic. The photo has sent the internet into a tizzy as Kapoor looks totally unrecognisable in this avatar.