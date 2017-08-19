Kareena Kapoor's look-test from Veere Di Wedding; Farhan Akhtar sings National Anthem: Social Media Stalkers' Guide

What's more fun than passing off stalking celebrities on social media as work?

Very little, right?

And so, we scanned the Instagram and Twitter accounts of celebs from India and abroad, to bring to you weekly updates from the interwebz. Who tweeted to whom? Who re-posted last night's party pics? Who went on a rant about what. Whatever it is, don't worry, we've got you covered.

We stalk, you read. Deal?

Kareena Kapoor, Swara Bhasker test different looks for Veere Di Wedding:

Veeres in the house! Let's get this party started. #VeereDiWedding #looktests #kareenakapoorkhan #SonamKapoor #SwaraBhaskar #ShikhaTalsania A post shared by Balaji Motion Pictures (@balajimotionpictures) on Aug 18, 2017 at 10:14am PDT

The upcoming film, Veere Di Wedding, stars Kareena Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania in lead roles. Backed by female producers, Ekta Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor, this film promises to be a complete chick-flick. It is reportedly being helmed by Khoobsurat (2014) director Shashanka Ghosh. Balaji Motion Pictures gives a sneak peek of Kapoor and Bhasker from the look test for the film.

Soha Ali Khan's baby shower with friends and family:

Caught between the queens of the fashion police 👮👑👠 A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi) on Aug 18, 2017 at 11:30pm PDT

Thank you all for showering me with so much love #babyshower #babymonsoon A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi) on Aug 18, 2017 at 11:12pm PDT

Soha Ali Khan and husband Kunal Kemmu are all set to welcome a baby in their lives. That definitely calls for a celebration, doesn't it? And celebrate Soha did. The Rang De Basanti actress celebrates her baby shower with close friends and family, and the guests included sister-in-law Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Neha Dhupia and Konkona Sensharma, to name a few. She looks every bit of a glowing to-be mom in a coral knee-length dress. She candidly calls the Kapoor sisters the "queens of the fashion police."

Shahid Kapoor's social media PDA moment:

My ❤️ A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) on Aug 19, 2017 at 4:06am PDT



Okay, we know it, Shahid and Mira can't let go of each other's hands! Pictures of the couple could soon become a daily column if Instagram were to be transformed into a national daily. Most of those images are usually taken by the paparazzi. How could Shahid stay behind? So, here he is... again, with a cute picture of him giving a peck to his better half.

Farhan Akhtar sings the National Anthem at a game during the Pro Kabaddi League in Lucknow:

Honoured to have been asked to sing our National Anthem before the Pro Kabaddi game in Lucknow yesterday. A post shared by Farhan Akhtar (@faroutakhtar) on Aug 19, 2017 at 1:21am PDT

Ahead of the release of his upcoming film, Lucknow Central, Farhan Akhtar is in Uttar Pradesh promoting the film. Recently, he even visited his ancestral home in Khairabad where he met his long-lost relatives. The next stop was Lucknow. So when the singer-actor-director-(and basically everything) is in town, how can you not ask him to perform? After all, he is Bollywood's official Rockstar. He was asked by the Pro Kabaddi League folks to perform the National Anthem before a game.

Mrs Funnybones has the story of sequel to Toilet: Ek Prem Katha already in mind:

Good morning and I guess here is the first scene of Toilet Ek Prem Katha part 2 #WhenYourWalkGoesDownTheToilet A post shared by Twinkle Khanna (@twinklerkhanna) on Aug 18, 2017 at 10:26pm PDT



While husband Akshay Kumar has crossed the Rs 100 crore-mark with the release of his latest film, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Twinkle Khanna has already started planning the sequel. No, not literally. We are talking about Mrs Funnybones here, so how can it be literal? During her morning walk, she came across a toilet(y), picturesque moment which she shared on social media.