Kareena Kapoor Khan to be showstopper for designer Anamika Khanna at Lakmé Fashion Week 2018

Mumbai: Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor Khan will take to the ramp at the finale of the forthcoming Lakmé Fashion Week (LFW) Summer-Resort 2018 edition as showstopper in a creation by designer Anamika Khanna.

"Kareena Kapoor Khan, as the face of Lakmé, will be our showstopper. We hope we have support from people who believe in what we do," Khanna told IANS in an email interview from Mumbai.

The designer, known for her rich craftsmanship that blends Indian colours with global contours, is going to reinvent nude with her finale collection. Her contemporary designs will be interspersed with the diverse nude palette that Lakme will be introducing this season.

Kareena has added grandeur to LFW finales in the past. She dazzled the ramp when she was pregnant with her first child Taimur, and then she also did her first ramp walk at LFW after delivering Taimur.

The forthcoming edition of the fashion gala will be held from 31 January to 4 February.

Published Date: Jan 17, 2018 19:57 PM | Updated Date: Jan 17, 2018 19:57 PM