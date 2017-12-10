Kareena Kapoor, Karan Johar's children are the new BFFs in town: Social Media Stalkers' Guide

Kareena Kapoor, Karan Johar's kids on their way to becoming BFFs

And a new friendship begins....#yash #roohi #taimur A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) on Dec 9, 2017 at 6:17am PST

Taimur and Yash!!!!! A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) on Dec 9, 2017 at 8:46am PST

The fact that Kareena Kapoor and Karan Johar are best friends is no secret. Now — it looks like Taimur (Kapoor's son) and the twins Yash and Roohi (Johar's children) are also on their way to becoming the best of friends. Adorable pictures of the trio were shared by Johar on Instagram which marked the beginning of a new friendship as the kids hung out at Rani Mukherji's daughter Adira's second birthday party.

Rani Mukerjee throws daughter Adira a birthday bash

Taimur chilling 😍 #birthdayparty🎈🎁🎉❤️ Thank you rani for a lovely evening ! #beautifulmoments#birthday#friends#family#fun 📸 #photocredit @theshilpashetty A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on Dec 9, 2017 at 6:53am PST

#birthdaypartymode🔛 well done rani ! 😁#funwithourkids❤️❤️✌🏼#momsquad A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on Dec 9, 2017 at 8:45am PST

#AdirasBirthdayparty was like the premier of a magnum opus😬😂Ha ha Well done #Rani happiest birthday to your doll😘😘#gettogether #friends #fun #celebration #picoftheseason A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty) on Dec 9, 2017 at 8:01am PST

How time flies 😇.. #momentstobecherished #friendswithoutbenefits A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty) on Dec 9, 2017 at 8:08am PST

Found my 🐯🌟#tigerzindahai A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on Dec 9, 2017 at 9:03am PST

Landed in time for my baby’s baby ka happy birthday 😂😂🎂🎂#happpiestbirthdayy🍻🍰 my dear #adira! I love birthday parties! Fab host Rani! A post shared by Raveena Tandon (@officialraveenatandon) on Dec 9, 2017 at 10:47am PST

Many other celebrity moms, dads and children were also spotted at the star studded birthday bash that was thrown by Rani Mukherji. Katrina Kaif, Karisma Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty, Sridevi, Rekha, Shah Rukh Khan and several others also marked their attendance to celebrate young Adira's special day.

Akshay Kumar wraps up Gold

A good beginning makes a good ending...true story 🙃 It's a wrap for #GOLD, an incredible journey with a great team. See you at the movies 😉 pic.twitter.com/zBMTw23VGW — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) December 10, 2017

Akshay Kumar recently took to his Twitter profile to share a short snippet of himself behind the scenes of his upcoming hockey biopic Gold. Kumar announced that the shooting for the film was officially all wrapped up as he performed a chair stunt and somersaulted onto beach sand.

Raveena Tandon, Shah Rukh Khan pout away

#poutfest whose pout is the bestest!😂😂😂😂 😜 A post shared by Raveena Tandon (@officialraveenatandon) on Dec 9, 2017 at 11:50pm PST

Raveena Tandon took to Instagram to share a super cute photograph with Shah Rukh Khan as the two of them posed for the camera and pouted away to glory. The two have previously worked together in films like Yeh Lamhe Judaai Ke and Zamaana Deewana.