Karan Mehra, Nisha Rawal are now parents to a baby boy; share news on Instagram

TV actors Karan Mehra and Nisha Rawal have announced the birth of their first child — a boy.
The couple put up an image on Instagram on Thursday, 15 June, of their baby's feet, along with the message:
"The littlest feet make the biggest footprints in our hearts; this is something that cannot be expressed in just words. We are ready for this new journey with our little blessing that has arrived in the form of a beautiful baby boy."
Nisha and Karan tied the knot five years ago, and appeared together in the fifth season of the dance reality show for celebrity couples, Nach Baliye.
Karan became a household name thanks to his role in the long-running Star Plus soap Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. He was most recently seen in season 10 of Bigg Boss.
Nisha and Karan have been documenting their journey towards parenthood on Instagram:
Published Date: Jun 15, 2017 11:58 am | Updated Date: Jun 15, 2017 11:58 am