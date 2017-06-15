Karan Mehra, Nisha Rawal are now parents to a baby boy; share news on Instagram

TV actors Karan Mehra and Nisha Rawal have announced the birth of their first child — a boy.

The couple put up an image on Instagram on Thursday, 15 June, of their baby's feet, along with the message:

"The littlest feet make the biggest footprints in our hearts; this is something that cannot be expressed in just words. We are ready for this new journey with our little blessing that has arrived in the form of a beautiful baby boy."

The littlest feet make the biggest footprints in our hearts, this is something that cannot be expressed in just words. We are ready for this new journey with our little blessing that has arrived in the form of a beautiful baby boy A post shared by Karan Mehra (@realkaranmehra) on Jun 14, 2017 at 11:19am PDT

Nisha and Karan tied the knot five years ago, and appeared together in the fifth season of the dance reality show for celebrity couples, Nach Baliye.

Karan became a household name thanks to his role in the long-running Star Plus soap Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. He was most recently seen in season 10 of Bigg Boss.

Nisha and Karan have been documenting their journey towards parenthood on Instagram:

We already feel so blessed and excited for this new adventure that's about to begin, looking forward to welcoming our little baby to the world. Thank you each and everyone for coming and making this day more special. A post shared by Karan Mehra (@realkaranmehra) on May 2, 2017 at 8:41am PDT