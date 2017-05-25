Karan Johar's multiple birthday wishes; Brad Pitt to dance with SRK? Social Media Stalker's Guide

What's more fun than passing off stalking celebrities on social media as work?



Very little, right?

And so, we scanned the Instagram and Twitter accounts of celebs from India and abroad, to bring to you weekly updates from the interwebz. Who tweeted to whom? Who reposted last night's party pics? Who went on a rant about what. Whatever it is, don't worry, we've got you covered.

We stalk, you read. Deal?

In this week's Social Media Stalker's Guide we have indulged in a vast variety of stalking — ranging from Bollywood to international celebrities alike. Karan Johar turning a year older is apparently very relevant, so we give you not one but two posts on the star inching a year closer to transcending over to the other side.

We also have rap queen Nicki Minaj doing good for the under privileged in India. There's also Brad Pitt's super secret visit to India to discuss his Netflix movie War Machine in a panel with Shah Rukh Khan and Rajeev Masand, and the Indian Cricket team present at the premiere of Sachin: A Billion Dreams before they leave for the ICC Champions Trophy (good luck boys!), was a pretty motivational sight.

So much stalking, such little time!

Alia Bhatt celebrates KJo's birthday

Come come join A post shared by Alia ✨⭐️ (@aliaabhatt) on May 24, 2017 at 7:09am PDT

In honour of Karan Johar's 45th birthday, Alia Bhatt is going live on Instagram at 4 pm IST. We are sure madness will follow in their live session. Alia also put up an Instagram post wishing the filmmaker-producer a happy birthday, calling him her friend, father, teacher and in-house fashion police.

Nicki Minaj inspires

Nicki Minaj has apparently been funding an Indian village for clean water and basic amenities for the past two years. Her Instagram post shares an image of the women of said Indian village along with a caption, where she says 'These women are us and we are them!'.

Sachin Tendulkar and the cricket team

Thanks a lot team #India for making the day special. A lasting image of the boys led by @virat.kohli before they left for #London. #SachinABillionDreams #BCCI A post shared by Sachin Tendulkar (@sachintendulkar) on May 25, 2017 at 12:41am PDT

Tendulkar premiers his upcoming film Sachin: A Billion Dreams for the Indian Cricket team before they fly out to London for the ICC Champions Trophy 2017. The Boys in Blue have us majorly gushing at their friendship and camaraderie, with Virat Kohli taking the cake (one word, drool).

Shah Rukh Khan meets Brad Pitt

My best to David & Brad for the release of War Machine on @netflix . Pleasure to meet u both & Brad the dance remains. A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) on May 24, 2017 at 8:08am PDT

Shah Rukh Khan puts up a picture with Brad Pitt after their private panel discussion where Brad talked about his upcoming Netflix movie War Machine. Where can I get the tickets for their hypothetical movie together? HALPPP.

Farah Khan's Karan Johar themed TBT

Ok done the impossible!! Found a pic with @karanjohar s right profile!! At my wedding day!! Both looking drunk tho v were not!! A post shared by @farahkhankunder on May 24, 2017 at 9:55pm PDT

In a cute yet majorly cringeworthy photo, Farah Khan throws back to her and Karan Johar's hay days (disclaimer: you cannot unsee this image).