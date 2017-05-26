Karan Johar's 45th birthday bash: Aishwarya Rai, Ranbir Kapoor, Aamir Khan spotted; see pictures

You are here:
EntertainmentFP StaffMay, 26 2017 12:56:28 IST

Filmmaker Karan Johar turned 45 on 25 May and threw a birthday bash that was attended by the who's who of the film industry. From stars who have worked under his film production banner Dharma Productions to those who have not collaborated with him so far, they turned up in large numbers to wish the filmmaker well.

However, with stars turning up in such huge numbers, their fans got out of control and even tried to attack some of them till the security gained control of the situation. Particularly when Aamir and Kiran entered the building premises, the situation went out of control and some of the fans were seriously hurt.

Johar's Student of The Year cast showed up as well. While Sidharth Malhotra entered Johar's Bandra residence with Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan was spotted with Natasha Dalal.

Varun Dhawan with Girlfriend Natasha Dalal (2)

sid alia

Johar's Ae Dil Hai Muskil star Ranbir Kapoor arrived along with his contemporaries Arjun Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur. Ranbir was seen sporting his bulked up long hair look for the Sanjay Dutt biopic.

ranbir arjun

Aamir Khan also turned up, wearing a 'Mr Perfect' t-shirt, along with his wife and filmmaker Kiran Rao.

aamir kiran
Sanjay Dutt was spotted as well, accompanied by his wife Manyata.

sanjay dutt

Also, Akshay Kumar made a rare appearance at parties along with his wife and columnist Twinkle Khanna, who is Johar's childhood friend.

Twinkle Khanna

akshay kumatr

akshay twinkle

Deepika Padukone also joined the celebration, flashing her patented smile.

Deepika Padukone (1)

Anushka Sharma, who worked with Johar in Bombay Velvet and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, was also seen at the party.

anushka

Raveena Tandon looked resplendent in red as she posed for the shutterbugs besides her car.

raveena tanodn

The lead actors of Raabta, Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon, were also seen at the star-studded affair.

kriti sanon

SSR

Hrithik Roshan, who has worked in Johar's Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham and Agneepath, was also spotted.

hrithik roshan

Sussane Khan attended the bash as well, as she entered Johar's residence along with Sonali Bendre and film producer Goldie Behl.

Sussane Khan with Sonali Bendre and Goldie Behl

Johar's longtime collaborator Farah Khan was seen with her BFF and actor Tabu as they posed for the cameras together.

tabu faraj

Johar's fellow reality show judge, Malaika Arora, also arrived for the bash with her sister Amrita Arora.

malaika

Another childhood friend of Johar, filmmaker-cum-actor Farhan Akhtar showed up at the bash in a casual avatar.

farhan akhtar

Among the newbies, Athiya Shetty was spotted at the bash. Johar is reportedly planning to launch her brother Ahan.

Athia Shetty

Jhanvi Kapoor, Sridevi's daughter, was also spotted. Her father Boney Kapoor had confirmed that Johar will launch her daughter in films.

janhavi

Another industry kid who is rumoured to be Johar's next 'find', Saif Ali Khan's daughter Sara, also attended the bash.

Sara Khan (2)

Sooraj Pancholi, who was launched alongside Athiya Shetty in Hero, was also seen at Johar's bash.

Sooraj Pancholi

Among the Bachchans, Aishwarya Rai and her husband Abhishek were spotted at the party.

abhishek

aishwarya

Among others present at the bash were Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, Arpita Khan, Aayush Sharma, Sonam Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Neha Dhupia, Shahid Kapoor, Gauri Khan and Aditi Rao Hydari.

riteish deshmukh

Bobby Deol

arpita ayush

sonam kapoor

katrina

neha dhupia

Shahid Kapoor


Published Date: May 26, 2017 12:56 pm | Updated Date: May 26, 2017 12:56 pm

