Karan Johar's 45th birthday bash: Aishwarya Rai, Ranbir Kapoor, Aamir Khan spotted; see pictures

Filmmaker Karan Johar turned 45 on 25 May and threw a birthday bash that was attended by the who's who of the film industry. From stars who have worked under his film production banner Dharma Productions to those who have not collaborated with him so far, they turned up in large numbers to wish the filmmaker well.

However, with stars turning up in such huge numbers, their fans got out of control and even tried to attack some of them till the security gained control of the situation. Particularly when Aamir and Kiran entered the building premises, the situation went out of control and some of the fans were seriously hurt.

Johar's Student of The Year cast showed up as well. While Sidharth Malhotra entered Johar's Bandra residence with Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan was spotted with Natasha Dalal.

Johar's Ae Dil Hai Muskil star Ranbir Kapoor arrived along with his contemporaries Arjun Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur. Ranbir was seen sporting his bulked up long hair look for the Sanjay Dutt biopic.

Aamir Khan also turned up, wearing a 'Mr Perfect' t-shirt, along with his wife and filmmaker Kiran Rao.



Sanjay Dutt was spotted as well, accompanied by his wife Manyata.

Also, Akshay Kumar made a rare appearance at parties along with his wife and columnist Twinkle Khanna, who is Johar's childhood friend.

Deepika Padukone also joined the celebration, flashing her patented smile.

Anushka Sharma, who worked with Johar in Bombay Velvet and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, was also seen at the party.

Raveena Tandon looked resplendent in red as she posed for the shutterbugs besides her car.

The lead actors of Raabta, Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon, were also seen at the star-studded affair.

Hrithik Roshan, who has worked in Johar's Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham and Agneepath, was also spotted.

Sussane Khan attended the bash as well, as she entered Johar's residence along with Sonali Bendre and film producer Goldie Behl.

Johar's longtime collaborator Farah Khan was seen with her BFF and actor Tabu as they posed for the cameras together.

Johar's fellow reality show judge, Malaika Arora, also arrived for the bash with her sister Amrita Arora.

Another childhood friend of Johar, filmmaker-cum-actor Farhan Akhtar showed up at the bash in a casual avatar.

Among the newbies, Athiya Shetty was spotted at the bash. Johar is reportedly planning to launch her brother Ahan.

Jhanvi Kapoor, Sridevi's daughter, was also spotted. Her father Boney Kapoor had confirmed that Johar will launch her daughter in films.

Another industry kid who is rumoured to be Johar's next 'find', Saif Ali Khan's daughter Sara, also attended the bash.

Sooraj Pancholi, who was launched alongside Athiya Shetty in Hero, was also seen at Johar's bash.

Among the Bachchans, Aishwarya Rai and her husband Abhishek were spotted at the party.

Among others present at the bash were Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, Arpita Khan, Aayush Sharma, Sonam Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Neha Dhupia, Shahid Kapoor, Gauri Khan and Aditi Rao Hydari.