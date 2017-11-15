Karan Johar turns to radio jockeying with new show Calling Karan on Ishq FM

Karan Johar is all set to add another feather to his cap as he turns to radio jockeying after trying (and mastering) his hand at directing and hosting a television show.

Johar will be playing the role of an 'agony aunt' and a 'love guru' in the radio program which has been titled Calling Karan. The show will have a two hour duration and promises to air three times a day, for five days in a week. The show will premiere on Ishq FM as per Johar's tweet announcing his involvement in the program.

“I’ve been giving advice free of cost for many years so when this opportunity came up, I thought why not. Radio is the one platform I haven’t visited before and it is the best platform for me since I’m a onestop shop BFF. Every time someone talks to me about love, I take it to heart. So, love, lust, one-sided affairs, messed-up affairs, bring it on! I am all ears," said Johar on the topic of his upcoming radio show, according to a Mumbai Mirror report.

According to the same report, Johar confessed that his favourite person to gossip with is Kareena Kapoor, who apparently told Johar that the couch at his house is akin to a therapy couch in a counselor's office.

Calling Karan will also hear Johar sharing anecdotes from his own life, as well as personal tips, curated from his own experiences.