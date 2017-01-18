Karan Johar to speak at World Economic Forum, enjoys fanboy moment with George Clooney

Karan Johar is currently at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland where he has been invited as a speaker on 'Leading Characters of Society.' The filmmaker, however, had a fanboy moment.

Johar bumped into Hollywood actor George Clooney and his wife, human rights lawyer Amal Clooney, at the event and posted a picture with the veteran actor on Twitter. Johar posted another picture with industrialist Natasha Poonawalla with the Alps in the background.

The Financial Express reports that Johar also expressed his dream to interview another Hollywood veteran Meryl Streep some day. He admired how the seasoned actor voiced her opinions against the next President of the United States of America (USA) Donald Trump at the Golden Globe Awards.

However, Johar claimed that the same is not possible for any Indian actor given the political backlash that the celebrities in the country receive when they do so. In the process, he also rubbished his naysayers' allegations of being 'anti-nationalist' for casting Pakistani actor Fawad Khan in his directorial last year, the romantic drama Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.

Johar left for Switzerland immediately after launching his autobiography An Unsuitable Boy on 16 January. His memoir, written in collaboration with journalist Poonam Saxena, was launched by his long-time collaborator Shah Rukh Khan. He has discussed his sexuality, relations with several top actors, childhood, controversies, first break and the state of Hindi cinema today extensively in his book.

Given his forthright viewpoint and tell-all style, as evinced by the autobiography, he is sure to be an articulate speaker and thus, a 'suitable' representative of India at the WEF, irrespective of how 'anti-national' certain sections of the Indian society may dub him.