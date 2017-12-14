Karan Johar, Rohit Shetty's upcoming show to replace The Great Indian Laughter Challenge

Karan Johar and Rohit Shetty are teaming up for a talent hunt show on Star Plus. India's Next Superstar will see the director duo test aspiring actors and then sign the winners for a film. The new show will take up the slot which is currently occupied by Akshay Kumar's comedy show The Great Indian Laughter Challenge 5, reports DNA.

The finale of Kumar's show will reportedly be shot on 19 December and air on 23 and 24 December. It is also being reported that apart from Kumar, Sajid Khan and Shreyas Talpade, another celebrity will be joining the cast for the final episode.

Khan and Talpade serve as co-judges on the show, which earlier used to have Mallika Dua, Zakir Khan and Hussain Dalal as mentors, too. The three mentors were replaced by Khan and Talpade after a few weeks. So, once the show is over, Johar and Shetty's talent show will start airing, after a short two-week break.

The promo features Johar stepping out of a swanky car and Shetty arriving on a sports bike. The two are determined to find passionate actors, who do not have any connections in the film industry and want to make it on their own.