Shah Rukh Khan on Karan Johar at Unsuitable Boy launch: 'He's the most beautiful person I know'

Karan Johar's autobiography — An Unsuitable Boy, co-authored by Poonam Saxena and published by Penguin Books India — is being launched at the Taj Lands End in Mumbai on Monday, 16 January 2017.

Karan's book is being launched by his close friend and colleague of many years, Shah Rukh Khan.

Incidentally, there is an entire chapter devoted to SRK in Unsuitable Boy.

Of course, that not the only thing Karan has written about.

Read Firstpost's review of Unsuitable Boyhere.

Karan's book is packed full with details and insights that only a Bollywood insider could provide. However, this is not a book about Bollywood — rather the film industry serves as the backdrop against which the events in his life unfold; the people he meets are part of this world.

Several extracts published/leaked from the book have already gone viral.

For instance, there is the chapter in which Karan talks about his sexuality.

"Everybody knows what my sexual orientation is. I don't need to scream it out. If I need to spell it out, I won't only because I live in a country where I could possibly be jailed for saying this," he writes. "I have become like the poster boy of homosexuality in this country. But honestly, I have no problem with people saying what they want about me."

He has also written about his falling out with two actresses — Kareena Kapoor (with whom fences were soon mended) and with Kajol (with whom they weren't).

"I don't have a relationship with Kajol anymore," Karan writes in the chapter "Friends and Fallouts". "...she's killed every bit of emotion I had for her over 25 years. She doesn't deserve me."

The unpleasantness with Kareena (it was over Kal Ho Na Ho) fortunately ended when she made a conciliatory call; Karan's father Yash Johar had been diagnosed with cancer at the time.

"We had not spoken for nine months. She called and said, 'I heard about Yash uncle.' She got really emotional on the phone, and she said, 'I love you and I am so sorry I haven't been in touch. Don't worry'," Karan has written in Unsuitable Boy.

Unsuitable Boy is one of those rare celebrity autobiographies that gives the impression of complete candidness.

What further secrets will be revealed during the launch event?

Follow our live blog to know: