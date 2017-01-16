Shah Rukh Khan on Karan Johar at Unsuitable Boy launch: 'He's the most beautiful person I know'

Karan Johar's autobiography — An Unsuitable Boy, co-authored by Poonam Saxena and published by Penguin Books India — is being launched at the Taj Lands End in Mumbai on Monday, 16 January 2017.
Karan's book is being launched by his close friend and colleague of many years, Shah Rukh Khan.
Incidentally, there is an entire chapter devoted to SRK in Unsuitable Boy.
Of course, that not the only thing Karan has written about.
Read Firstpost's review of Unsuitable Boyhere.
Karan's book is packed full with details and insights that only a Bollywood insider could provide. However, this is not a book about Bollywood — rather the film industry serves as the backdrop against which the events in his life unfold; the people he meets are part of this world.
Several extracts published/leaked from the book have already gone viral.
For instance, there is the chapter in which Karan talks about his sexuality.
"Everybody knows what my sexual orientation is. I don't need to scream it out. If I need to spell it out, I won't only because I live in a country where I could possibly be jailed for saying this," he writes. "I have become like the poster boy of homosexuality in this country. But honestly, I have no problem with people saying what they want about me."
He has also written about his falling out with two actresses — Kareena Kapoor (with whom fences were soon mended) and with Kajol (with whom they weren't).
"I don't have a relationship with Kajol anymore," Karan writes in the chapter "Friends and Fallouts". "...she's killed every bit of emotion I had for her over 25 years. She doesn't deserve me."
The unpleasantness with Kareena (it was over Kal Ho Na Ho) fortunately ended when she made a conciliatory call; Karan's father Yash Johar had been diagnosed with cancer at the time.
"We had not spoken for nine months. She called and said, 'I heard about Yash uncle.' She got really emotional on the phone, and she said, 'I love you and I am so sorry I haven't been in touch. Don't worry'," Karan has written in Unsuitable Boy.
Unsuitable Boy is one of those rare celebrity autobiographies that gives the impression of complete candidness.
What further secrets will be revealed during the launch event?
Follow our live blog to know:
Jan, 16 2017 IST
highlights
19:25 (IST)
Karan Johar's An Unsuitable Boy: Like his films, this book delivers solid, emotional storytelling
In An Unsuitable Boy, Karan Johar traces his childhood and growing up years, initiation into the film industry, experiences with moviemaking and helming Dharma Productions, equations with friends like Shah Rukh Khan, Aditya Chopra and Kajol, and of course, the subject of his sexuality.
http://www.firstpost.com
19:25 (IST)
Read all the highlights from Karan Johar's no-holds-barred memoir An Unsuitable Boy here:
19:01 (IST)
18:56 (IST)
Karan Johar: 'Kajol killed every bit of emotion I had for her for 25 years. She doesn't deserve me'
In pages leaked by a Twitter user from his autobiography An Unsuitable Boy, Karan Johar has dwelt on his anger and bitterness with Kajol, and what led to their friendship souring
http://www.firstpost.com
18:50 (IST)
On the subject of Kajol, however, Karan was less forthcoming.
"I don't want to say anything more (about her)," he told Shobhaa. "Chapters end. Books end. Relationships end."
18:48 (IST)
18:46 (IST)
Karan Johar's An Unsuitable Boy: Like his films, this book delivers solid, emotional storytelling
In An Unsuitable Boy, Karan Johar traces his childhood and growing up years, initiation into the film industry, experiences with moviemaking and helming Dharma Productions, equations with friends like Shah Rukh Khan, Aditya Chopra and Kajol, and of course, the subject of his sexuality.
http://www.firstpost.com
18:43 (IST)
As Karan discussed his films with Shobhaa, the subject of Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna, and the infidelity it showcases, came up. Karan had this anecdote to narrate:
18:36 (IST)
18:33 (IST)
Quotable quote:
"People judge my sexuality because they think they own me, since I am in their living room every day as a TV personality."
— Karan Johar to Shobhaa De
18:28 (IST)
Manish Malhotra — one of Karan's closest friends — stepped into the event at this time.
18:27 (IST)
Next to speak was Shobhaa De.
"Like Karan, I have always picked winners," she began, to laughter from the audience.
"His book is remarkably candid and courageous. He has shared his vulnerabilities and fears," Shobhaa said.
18:24 (IST)
As she took to the stage, Unsuitable Boy's co-author and senior journalist Poonam Saxena spoke up: "Karan Johar is one of my two favourite persons to interview in the industry. It's not tough to guess who is the other one!"
"His voice is very inviting," she added, pointing out that Karan is the first director to write his memoirs when he's at the peak of his career.
"It proves he is fearless and a trend-setter," Poonam said, quipping,. "When you read the book — kuch kuch hoga, zaroor hoga!"
18:21 (IST)
The idea to get Karan Johar to write his autobiography was Shobhaa De's. Shobhaa has her own imprint at Penguin Books India, called 'SDe' which has previously brought out the memoirs of Yash Birla, and Kareena Kapoor's style guide, among works by other celebrity writers.
18:17 (IST)
True to Bollywood form, the other guests for the evening began trickling in a little over 45 minutes after the event was scheduled to start. First up was the man of the hour, Karan Johar, accompanied by mother Hiroo Johar. Karan was followed by Shah Rukh Khan, with wife Gauri.
18:08 (IST)
Kapoor & Sons director Shakun Batra was among the first of the many celebrity guests to arrive at the launch.
18:03 (IST)
18:02 (IST)
Publishers Penguin Books India had the stage set at Taj Lands End for Karan Johar and Shah Rukh Khan to launch An Unsuitable Boy, on Monday evening,
17:28 (IST)