Kapil Sharma's Bhojpuri special episode with Manoj Tiwari cancelled amidst FWICE strike

Earlier this month, Sony Entertainment Television renewed The Kapil Sharma Show's contract for a year, putting an end to speculation and extending the comedy show's run time. However, soon after that, Sharma's shows started getting cancelled in the eleventh hour, owing to his health issues.

The latest episode to be called off at the last minute is a Bhojpuri special with actor, singer and Delhi BJP Chief Manoj Tiwari. The Indian Expressreports that Tiwari was scheduled to shoot for The Kapil Sharma Show last week but the shoot was called off at the last minute. However, the reason behind the same was not Sharma's health issues.

India Today reports that the shoot was called off because crew members did not turn up owing to the ongoing strike of Federation of Western Indian Cine Employees (FWICE). The same report states that a recent shoot of the popular quiz show that airs on the same channel, Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 9, was also called off at the last moment because of the same reason.

The same report quotes Tiwari as saying, "I was here for a day to shoot for a Bhojpuri episode on Kapil's show. But I got a call from him saying the shooting has been cancelled. It is the workers' strike that has forced the shooting to be cancelled."

Bollywood Lifereports that Sharma recently did not turn up for the shooting of a special episode with the star cast of Milan Luthria's upcoming period heist film Baadshaho. While Ajay Devgn, Emraan Hashmi, Ileana D'Cruz and Esha Gupta arrived way before the call time, Sharma did not turn up till the last minute. After waiting for half an hour, the Baadshaho team walked out. It was later revealed that Sharma suffered a panic attack and was thus, unreachable on his mobile phone.

The same report states that in the recent past, Sharma has called off shoots with Shah Rukh Khan (when he was scheduled to promote Imtiaz Ali's romantic comedy Jab Harry Met Sejal on the show), Anil and Arjun Kapoor (scheduled to promote Anees Bazmee's wedding comedy Mubarakan) and Paresh Rawal (scheduled to promote Ashwini Dhir's comedy Guest Iin London).