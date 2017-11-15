Kapil Sharma reportedly cancels shoot for The Great Indian Laughter Challenge due to bad health

After his last appearance on TV at the Salman Khan hosted reality show Bigg Boss 11, Kapil Sharma again slips back into his 'no-show' mode. Looks like controversy will never leave Kapil's side as he is again in news for skipping a shoot of an episode of The Great Indian Laughter Challenge, with Akshay Kumar as the super judge.

The Indian Express reports that the comedian-turned-actor looked unwell and exhausted during his appearance on Bigg Boss 11. Now even after confirming of his presence to the makers of The Great Indian Laughter Challenge, Kapil did not reach the venue on the day of the shoot, leaving the whole crew waiting for him, as stated in the same report.

The same report states that his team later in the afternoon informed that Kapil was not keeping well and it would not be possible for him to join the shoot.

The Great Indian Laughter Challenge could have been a great platform for Kapil to promote his upcoming Bollywood flick Firangi. After the news of his patch-up with Sunil Grover had given his fans an assurance of getting the king of comedy back on small screen soon, but with his latest act of skipping the Star Plus show again has put his reputation at stake.

In the recent past, Kapil had cancelled multiple episodes of The Kapil Sharma Show, including episodes featuring guests such as Shah Rukh Khan and Ajay Devgn, owing to bad health. Colors was compelled to temporarily suspend the show till the comedian fully recovers.

Kapil even admitted to suffering from depression and said that the mental illness gave him nerve wracking stage fright, which prevented him from hosting his show.

Firangi, starring Kapil in the lead along with Ishita Dutta, Monica Gill, Edward Sonnenblick, Rajesh Sharma, Inaamulhaq and Aanjjan Srivastav, is slated to release on 24 November.