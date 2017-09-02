Kapil Sharma on his show temporarily going off-air: 'Can't ignore health, will be back with full force'

Sony Entertainment Television's The Kapil Sharma Show is going off air for a while. Host Kapil Sharma, who has been in the news for many weeks now, ever since his show hit an all-time TRP low, confirmed the news to Pinkvilla.com.

The reason behind the decision to take a break is the comedian's deteriorating health, which he has been putting on backburner for a while now.

Sharma reaffirmed the status of the show, saying that he will be back with full force, as right now, it is time for him to pay attention to his health. He also mentioned to Pinkvilla that there was no pressure from the channel's side and that they have been very cooperative with him, so far.

According to a Hindustan Times report, Sharma has been facing serious blood pressure-related problems. The shoot for his show has had to be cancelled several times due to his health issues. Recently, the team of Baadshahohad to return without shooting because Sharma's health kept him from coming to the sets. Shah Rukh Khan, also, during the promotions of Jab Harry Met Sejal, could not promote his film on TKSS, as Sharma had fainted on the sets.

The TRPs of the show started slumping after Sharma's infamous fight with fellow comedian Sunil Grover. Grover went on to quit the show and Ali Asgar followed suit.