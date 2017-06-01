Kapil Sharma hospitalised with low blood pressure; comedian's now better, says co-star Kiku Sharda

These haven't been the best of times for comedian Kapil Sharma.

From mid-2016 onwards, Sharma — who hosts the The Kapil Sharma Show on Sony TV — has been embroiled in one controversy after another.

The latest is that Sharma had to be rushed to hospital after feeling uneasy on the sets of his show, on 31 May 2017. The comedian was reportedly suffering from low blood pressure.

Sharma's troubles began when he tweeted to Prime Minister Narendra Modi last year, complaining that civic officials in Mumbai had approached him for a bribe in exchange for regularising his office space.

While Sharma got widespread support for his remark, it later emerged that the comedian was guilty of substantial illegal and unauthorised constructions/alterations to his properties in Mumbai. He was also found to have encroached on protected mangroves as a result of this activity.

No sooner had the dust on that row settled, than there was a fresh one in April this year.

Sharma allegedly assaulted and abused his fellow comedian Sunil Grover, in a seemingly inebriated state, while on a flight from Australia to India.

The incident led to Grover and other co-stars like Ali Asgar and Navin Prabhakar walking out of The Kapil Sharma Show.

Sharma's show has since then, been plagued by falling TRPs and slipping positions on the top-watched TV shows rankings.

At one point, it was believed that the channel would cut Sharma's shows, but recent reports indicate that it has received at least a two-month extension because Dus Ka Dum — the programme that was to replace it — is now delayed as its host Salman Khan is busy with filming commitments for Tiger Zinda Hai.

Back to Sharma's health issues, his co-star Kiku Sharda told The Times Of India that there was nothing to worry about. "Yes, Kapil was feeling uneasy so he was taken to the hospital and was admitted. But there's nothing to worry (about). He is fine now," Sharda said.

In slightly more positive news, Sharma is set to receive a second Dadasaheb Phalke Award.