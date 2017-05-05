Kannada TV actress Rekha Sindhu dies in car crash on Chennai-Bengaluru highway: Reports

Kannada TV actress Rekha Sindhu has reportedly died in a car crash on the Chennai-Bengaluru Highway, on Friday, 5 May 2017.

The Times of India tweeted that the accident occurred at Sunnampukuttai village near Pernambut.

#BREAKING | Kannada actress Rekha Sindhu killed in road accident on Chennai-Bengaluru NH at Sunnampukuttai village near Pernambut — Times of India (@timesofindia) May 5, 2017

Kannada actress Rekha Sindhu killed in road accident on Chennai-Bengaluru NHhttps://t.co/Cq18N7q9nu — India Today (@IndiaToday) May 5, 2017

Sindhu was on her way from Chennai to Bengaluru along with three other people. Early reports indicate that their car was involved in a collision near Pernambut, and all four passengers died immediately.

The names of the other deceased have been reported as Abhishek Kumaran (22), Jayankandran (23) and Rakshan (20). They were taken to the Tirupattur Government Hospital and police investigations into the accident are currently on, media reports said.

Rekha Sindhu, worked as a model (in addition to TV) and was a resident of the Banaswadi locality in Bengaluru. She was also seen in several advertisements.

Rekha Sindhu was known for her work in Tamil and Kannada TV shows, and there were Twitter tributes paid to the actress:

Meanwhile, there seemed to be some confusion over the incident as it was mistakenly believed that another actress — Rekha Krishnappa — had been involved in the accident.

However, Rekha Krishnappa issued a clarification on her Facebook page saying she was fine. International Business Times carried a statement from the actress regarding the same.