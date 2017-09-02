Kannada actors Komal, Yogish injured on sets of Kempegowda 2, as bike stunt goes awry

Safety on film sets, especially when it comes to action scenes and stunts, continues to remains a concern. Kannada actors Komal and Yogish, who were shooting for their upcoming film Kempegowda 2, met with an accident on set in Mahabalipuram, Chennai on Wednesday, 30 August. They escaped with minor injuries, reportsBangalore Mirror.

The stunt involved being on a quad bike, which the duo had reportedly rehearsed successfully 11 times. While Komal was riding the bike, Yogish was riding pillion. Director-producer Shankaregowda said that the accident had taken place despite taking the necessary precautionary measures. "The actors were treated at a local hospital and are doing well. They have been taken to a private hospital in Chennai for further treatment,” he said.

Siddaraju, Yogish's father, confirmed that they are out of danger.

Last year, two other Kannada actors Uday and Anil drowned in a lake after falling from a helicopter during the shoot of Masti Gudi in Bangaore. The film's lead actor Vijay is also said to have jumped into the lake, but was rescued in time.

Recently, Kangana Ranaut was also injured on the sets of Manikarnika - The Queen of Jhansi while shooting a sword-fighting sequence. She was struck by co-star Nihar Pandya's sword, which resulted in profuse bleeding. In this case too, producer Kamal Jain had mentioned that the sequence had been rehearsed several times.