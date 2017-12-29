Kannada actor Subramanya accused of sedating, threatening and raping woman

A 23-year-old woman has accused Kannada actor Subramanya of sedating her, then raping her. When she tried to raise an alarm, he reportedly threatened to throw acid on her face, reports Deccan Chronicle.

The woman has now filed a complaint against the actor at the Basavanagudi women police station on 26 December. An FIR has also been registered against Subramanya, who is reportedly absconding.

The report suggests Subramanya, who featured in the Kannada film Hombanna, had an alleged relationship with the young woman and they had known each other for the past two years. Their families too had agreed upon getting them married, but on Subramanya's insistence the ceremony kept on getting delayed. He reportedly wanted to get married after his film Hombanna released.

The film released in July, but he kept delaying the marriage citing different reasons. Meanwhile, he threatened the woman saying he will throw acid on her face if she marries somebody else.

Eventually, he called the woman and invited her to come along to his sister's house for a party. Having known the family closely, the woman agreed. But, he took her to his room instead of the party where the crime is reported to have occurred. The woman claims Subramanya offered her a soft drink which has some sedative dissolved; she drank it and fell unconscious on the floor, according to a Deccan Herald report.

She further claims when she woke up the next day she realised she had been raped, adds the Deccan Herald report.