Kannada actor Avantika Shetty files complaint against KA Suresh for not clearing dues, 'baseless allegations'

Avantika Shetty, an actor from the Kannada film industry, was set to star in Raju Kannada Medium, which is directed by Naresh and produced by KA Suresh. It has now emerged that Shetty is no longer a part of the film, and that she has accused KA Suresh of objectifying her, as well as not paying her dues.

In a letter penned by her, which she posted on Twitter, the actress talks about how her illusion that the film industry was perfect was shattered after she worked with producer KA Suresh. She says that she recently found an article containing what she has called fabricated content provided by KA Suresh. She says that this article makes baseless allegations against her, as well as maligning her name and presenting her in a poor light.

She says that the problems had begun on set when she was unceremoniously asked to leave the film, citing her average performance. This decision was taken when a small portion of the film was yet to be shot and Shetty had just raised questions about a bounced cheque from the makers of the film. She claims that half her dues were not cleared either.

Stating that she had no other option, she approached the honourable court of Karnataka, and now her case rests in contention. She has also written a letter to the Karnataka Film Chamber. Chamber vice-president Umesh Banakar, however, told Times of India that they have not received a formal complaint from Avantika Shetty. "We will examine the agreement signed between him and Avanthika, and hear his side of the story. If he has any grievance to be addressed, we may have to call Avanthika too. In any case, I hope the issue will be settled amicably," said Banakar, adding that the Chamber has asked KA Suresh to appear before it after taking note of media reports.

The Film Chambers office bearers said in the same TOI report that Shetty will have to approach the Kannada Film Artistes Association for the issue, as a matter of convention. Rockline Venkatesh, secretary of the Kannada Film Artistes Association, says that the actor is not registered with it, and has not approached it either.

Read the full letter here: