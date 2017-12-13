Kangana Ranaut's Aap Ki Adalat to Zakir Khan: Top 10 most watched and viral YouTube videos in India

It's that time of the year again when we look at what Indians have been watching on YouTube for the past 12 months. A lot of videos went viral last year. While some of these videos entertained us, others got turned into memes.

2017 was full of viral videos, songs, memes and jokes. From well known names like BB Ki Vines and dance troupes from across the globe, to comedians like Zakir Khan and cringe-pop superstars like Dhinchak Pooja, the past year threw some strange, and some truly enjoyable videos our way.

Here we take a look at the most viral videos in India in the year 2017.

10. Zakir Khan - Life Mein Chahiye Izzat!



9. Step by Step Latest Mehndi Design For Hand 2017 # 1000+



8. Cheez Badi DANCE COVER | Machine | Mustafa & Kiara Advani | @JeyaRaveendran Choreography



7. Kangana Ranaut in Aap Ki Adalat (Full Interview)



6. Unique Rangoli Design using Chalni



5. That Dumb Friend In Every Group - Amit Bhadana



4. MAKE JOKE OF - CHACHA KE PATAKE



3. ED SHEERAN - Shape Of You | Kyle Hanagami Choreography



2. Jimikki Kammal - Dance Perfomance by Indian School of Commerce



1. BB Ki Vines- | Group Study |



Another list that gets a major amount of attention during the end of a year is the most watched videos on YouTube. The video streaming service is the largest in the world and garners hundreds of millions of views on popular videos. The case is the same for India. Bollywood songs dominated the list of the highest watched videos on YouTube for the year 2017. With Punjabi chart topping tracks to Ed Sheeran's massive hit 'Shape of You', the most watched YouTube videos in India features a wide array of tracks.

Here's the list of the most watched YouTube videos in India in 2017.

10. Baarish | Half Girlfriend



9. Cheez Badi Full Video | Machine



8. Jagga Jasoos: Galti Se Mistake Video Song



7. Luis Fonsi - Despacito ft. Daddy Yankee



6. Ed Sheeran - Shape Of You



5. “Mere Rashke Qamar” | Baadshaho



4. Ding Dang - Video Song



3. Guru Randhawa: High Rated Gabru Official Song



2. Tamma Tamma Again | Badrinath Ki Dulhania



1. Badri Ki Dulhania (Title Track)



Now that the list is out, how many of these have you watched?