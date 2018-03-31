Kangana Ranaut to share stage with Michelle Obama, Oprah Winfrey at Gandhi Going Global event

Kangana Ranaut is soon going to share the stage with the former First Lady of the United States of America, Michelle Obama, former talk show host-actress-philanthropist Oprah Winfrey and American advocate Martin Luther King III.

Ranaut will be representing India at ‘Gandhi Going Global’ — a two-year initiative that aims at spreading the Gandhian philosophy via the means of educational programmes, motivational talks, interactive activities and cultural events. The event is set to take place in New Jersey on 18 and 19 August this year. Ranaut plans to dress in a desi ensemble for the event.

“For me, it’s always been about the impact you make on society and how you contribute to it. Sharing the stage with Michelle and Oprah will be inspiring. I’ve never been anybody’s fan but I admire and idolise women like Oprah. Once I get back to Mumbai, I will know exactly what I will be talking on and for how long, depending on which I will prepare my speech. He [Gandhi] was a sensible, intelligent man which is not very common," said Ranaut while discussing the upcoming event, as quoted in a Mumbai Mirror report.

Ranaut also spoke about her connect with Gandhi, drawing parallels between his ideals and actions and her upcoming film Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. Claiming that her film promotes khadi and shows Rani Lakshmibai weaving on a charkha (spinning wheel) which was a common practice in those days.

Published Date: Mar 31, 2018 16:43 PM | Updated Date: Mar 31, 2018 16:43 PM