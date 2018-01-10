Kangana Ranaut to appear on Karan Johar's show India's Next Superstar a year after her nepotism remark

2017 had been a tumultuous year for Bollywood equations, especially with Kangna Ranaut in the center of most controversies when she stood up against nepotism, and provided the last word on the Hrithik Roshan saga too.

However, it was her comments during her appearance on Karan Johar’s Koffee With Karan talk show last February which had started a cold war and a long conversation on nepotism in the industry, embroiling several A list names like Saif Ali Khan and Varun Dhawan along with it, that had caused the strongest ripples.

The tides seems to be changing as the new year begins, with the news that Kangana will be appearing as a judge on India’s Next Superstar talent show with Karan Johar as a resident judge of the show, as reported by Mumbai Mirror.

"I am looking forward to being on the show. It is a professional commitment for which I'm being paid. What is delightful is that Karan is okay with doing the show with me and seems to be slowly warming up to me," Kangana told the Mirror. Citing Karan’s new talent show’s tagine she also said, “Na khandaan, na sifarish... Bollywood ko hai sirf talent ka intezaar'.”

Recently Karan had responded to whether Kangana would be appearing on his new show with a positive, "I am sure when Star Plus invites her, we will be happy to have her. Our heart is big, our house is open to all. We will happily, lovingly and respectfully welcome her on the show."

Kangana also told Mirror, “I am the epitome of the tagline being a self-made woman and actress myself, which is precisely why the channel wants me. I have not gone back on my ideology. I stick to what I believe in."

The war of words between the two triggered by Kangana calling Karan “the flag-bearer of nepotism", seems to be reaching an amicable end.

Published Date: Jan 10, 2018