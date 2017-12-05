Kangana Ranaut refuses to sign Shabana Azmi's letter supporting Deepika Padukone

Shabana Azmi has sent a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, drawing his attention to the blatant threats Deepika Padukone has been receiving due to the Padmavati.

However, Kangana Ranaut, who is very vocal about women's rights is not among the signatories. Ranaut recently released a statement addressing the letter, and said that she did not sign it due to Shaban Azmi's involvement in the campaign, according to an NDTV report.

Ranaut says that although she fully supports Padukone, she is "wary" of the veteran actress' involvement in politics. She also mentions that Azmi was one of those people, who instead of supporting her during her legal battle with Hrithik Roshan, character assassinated her. Therefore, she does not wishes to be a part of a movement led by Azmi, who she claims bullied her while she was struggling.

"I am on the fence about many things and being a part of a feminist movement called 'Deepika bachao' lead by someone who character assassinated me when I was bullied, seems to be one of them," she says in her statement.

Although there is no official confirmation regarding the signatories, stars like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Anushka Sharma, Konkona Sen Sharma have reportedly signed the letter. However, some actresses have apparently been left out of the campaign and Richa Chadha happens to be one of them. The actress told NDTV that she wasn't approached to partake in the signature campaign. Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif have also reportedly not been approached.