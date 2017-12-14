Kangana Ranaut launches Shobhaa De's book in Mumbai; expresses wish to author her own

Mumbai, Dec 14 (IANS) Actress Kangana Ranaut, who graced the launch of author Shobhaa De's latest book Seventy and To Hell With It here, has said she would love to write a book.

Interacting with the media on 13 December, Ranaut expressed her desire to collaborate with Shobhaa De to write a book.

"I will write a book when I am ready... Shobhaa De is always there to guide me. I would love to write a book and if I can collaborate with Shobhaa De, it will be great," said Ranaut.

"She understands the spirit and she is the original wild child and we are her followers. I would love to associate with her in future about my experiences, my plans and my life in general," Ranaut added.

Besides Ranaut, other well-known names like Barkha Dutt, Madhu Shah, Priya Dutt, Gul Panag, Yash Birla and Avanti Birla also graced the book launch event.

Shobhaa De also shared her reasons to ask Kangana Ranaut to launch her book.

"I think she is a gladiator, a warrior, and she represents a lot in terms of, how women stand up for what they believe in. And I find her extraordinary, young, spunky and feisty. I have always been her admirer from the time she came into the film industry."

"I really feel in today's age, it takes a lot for women to stand up and now, there is a global community of women, who are standing up and speaking out and speaking for themselves and Kangana Ranaut is one of them, so I couldn't have thought of a better person to launch the book," added Shobhaa De.

Kangana is currently busy with Manikarnika and the film is being directed by Krish, a Telugu filmmaker