Kangana Ranaut invited to Harvard Business School to deliver talk on Indian cinema

Kangana Ranaut has been invited to Harvard Business School to deliver a talk on 'The Changing Entertainment Landscape in India' and 'Disrupting the Indian Mainstream Cinema'. The theme of the conference this year is ‘Disrupting Innovations in India’ and the Queen actress will be a keynote speaker.

She says that she was initially reluctant to deliver the talk as English wasn't her strong suit when she first came to become an actress. However, now that she has faced her share of challenges, she feels being able to share her thoughts on Indian cinema is a "big deal". "There was a niggling worry at the back of my mind that what if my children sniggered, ‘What do you know?’ Education or the lack of it, and English which was once a roadblock to conversation makes me value such opportunities," she tells Times of India.

Ranaut has been busy filming her upcoming film Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, in which she's playing the titular role. The film is slated for a 27 April, 2018 release. Since her role requires her to be a dab hand at sword fighting, horse riding and martial arts in general, she will be taking a short break from the shoot to deliver the talk.