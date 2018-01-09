Kangana Ranaut, Amitabh Bachchan might team up for R Balki-directed Arunima Sinha biopic

Kangana Ranaut has reportedly given her nod to play Arunima Sinha, the first woman amputee to have ever scaled the Mount Everest. Amitabh Bachchan might be joining her in the upcoming R Balki film, reports Mid-Day. If the project materialises, it will be Ranaut and Bachchan's first cinematic collaboration, as the two have worked in a commercial together.

Ranaut, whose last film Simran failed to succeed at the box office, will reportedly prep for approximately two months, before proceeding with the shoot of the biopic. She will train to function like a differently abled person to play Sinha on screen. According to a Mid-Day source, an official announcement is expected to be made later this month.

Kangana is currently in Jaipur shooting for her upcoming biopic on the queen of Jhansi, Rani Laxmibai. She has agreed to start shooting for the Arunima Sinha biopic as soon as she wraps up her shooting for Manikarnika

Although there is no official confirmation on the subject, reports of Bachchan and Ranaut teaming up have been rife for a while now. The veteran actor has worked with the director on acclaimed films like Cheeni Kum and Paa. Balki is currently gearing up for his upcoming Akshay Kumar-starrer Padman, which will go head to head with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's long awaited film, Padmavat.

