Kamal Haasan’s Vishwaroopam 2 will release in April 2018 if Rajinikanth's 2.0 isn't postponed

Actor-filmmaker Kamal Haasan’s highly anticipated sequel to his spy thriller Vishwaroopam, which had released in 2013, will finally hit the screens next year in April. While the actor’s fans are waiting with bated breath for the film’s trailer, which was expected to be released on the occasion of Haasan’s 63rd birthday but never saw the light of day, Firstpost has exclusively learnt that the release has been locked.

“Right now, the post-production is going on in full swing. The team still has about a week of shooting left which should be wrapped up this month. Kamal sir wants to have the film ready by this year end. He has two plans in mind. If Rajinikanth’s 2.0 gets postponed to April or summer of next year, Kamal sir wants to release Vishwaroopam 2 in January. Otherwise, he will stick to his original plan which is to release the film in April,” a source from Kamal’s team told Firstpost.

Earlier this year in February, Haasan had tweeted that he is getting personally involved in clearing the path for the release of Vishwaroopam 2.

“For all looking forward to Vishwaroopam 2, I'm personally getting involved to clear the path. Bigger obstacles are out of the way. What's left is tech and legal," Kamal had tweeted. He added that nearly six months of post-production work was still pending on the project.

In the film, Kamal plays a RAW agent, and it also features Rahul Bose, Pooja Kumar, Shekhar Kapur and Andrea Jeremiah in pivotal roles. Commenting on the delay in the film’s release, the source said: “The film has extensive VFX work and it’s taking longer than expected. Kamal sir wants the quality to be top-notch. Since it’s a trilingual, it means triple the work and hence the delay,” the source added.

It has also been confirmed that Haasan will commence work on Shankar’s Indian 2 from February or March of next year. “He has also set aside dates for Indian 2. He will go ahead and finish his portion first. The rest of the shoot might take more time to be completed but Kamal sir wants to be relieved from his commitment so that he can concentrate on other things,” the source said, and added that there’s no update on Sabash Naidu, a spin-off based on the character Balram Naidu from Dasavatharam.

Last year, after suffering a fall from his office stairs and fracturing his leg, the shoot of Sabash Naidu came to a standstill. Not long ago, Kamal had announced a bilingual (Tamil-Hindi) political thriller called Thalaivan Irukkiran. He had planned to make the film with Saif Ali Khan couple of years ago. Kamal was to play the antagonist in the film. During the announcement of the project, he said in a statement: “My character though not that of a conventional antagonist, would present a point of view that is far from ordinary.”

On Tuesday, speaking to reporters in Chennai, Haasan clarified that he will finish all his pending projects as he has honour his commitment. Amidst rumours about his political ambitions, it has to be seen how Kamal will juggle between his career and other commitments.